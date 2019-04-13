London police open fire, arrest suspect in Ukraine embassy car crash

LONDON: Police opened fire outside Ukraine’s embassy in London on Saturday after a vehicle repeatedly rammed into the ambassador’s parked car, the mission said.
No diplomatic staff were injured in the incident, which took place around 10:00am local time in the exclusive Holland Park area, and a suspect was arrested.
“The official vehicle of the ambassador of Ukraine to the UK was deliberately rammed as it sat parked in front of the embassy of Ukraine’s building,” a statement from the embassy said.
Police were called immediately and quickly blocked the suspect vehicle, but it hit the ambassador’s car again.
“In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle,” the statement said.
“The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station. No one of the embassy staff were injured.
“The police are investigating the suspect’s identity and motive for the attack.”
A Metropolitan Police statement said: “As part of the protective security arrangements for London, armed and unarmed officers were deployed to this incident.
“Police firearms and Taser were discharged, the vehicle was stopped and a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested.
“He has been taken to a central London hospital as a precaution. He was not injured,” the statement added.
Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, from the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command, said: “As is standard procedure, an investigation is now ongoing into the discharge of a police firearm during this incident. While this takes place, I would like to pay tribute to the officers involved this morning who responded swiftly to this incident and put themselves in harm’s way, as they do every day, to keep the people of London safe.”
The incident is not being treated as terrorist-related.
