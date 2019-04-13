You are here

Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani, imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah

Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani
Updated 13 April 2019
Arab News
Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani, imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah

Updated 13 April 2019
Arab News
Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani has been an imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah since July 2007.

Al-Juhani was born in Madinah, and completed memorizing the Qur’an under the supervision of Sheikh Mohammed Ayub, former imam of the Prophet’s Mosque. At the age of 16, he participated in a competition for the memorization and recitation of the Qur’an and came first in his category.

Al-Juhani holds a bachelor’s degree in Qur’anic studies from the Islamic University of Madinah, and a master’s and doctorate in Shariah and Qur’anic recitations from Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah. He has led the Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan in Makkah since 2008.

Speaking at the Friday sermon at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Al-Juhani said that Pakistan is working tirelessly to eliminate terrorism and extremism. “Pakistan was a cornerstone in maintaining moderation through its involvement in the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.”

The sermon was attended by more than 50,000 worshippers and was part of Al-Juhani’s visit to Pakistan to participate as a guest of honor in the Fourth International Message of Islam Conference, to be held in Islamabad on Sunday.

Al-Juhani said: “We thank God for the progress we see in the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in all fields of interest to both countries.”

NEW YORK: Young Saudis are interested in coexistence, cooperation and gender equality, a UN forum was told in New York.
The two-day Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, held at UN headquarters, brought together young leaders from around the world.
They engaged in dialogue among themselves and with UN member states, and shared ideas for advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, and the Paris Climate Agreement.
Noura Nasser Abanmi was a member of the Saudi youth delegation and told the forum that young people in the Kingdom were interested in leadership and development opportunities.
“The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue has worked on spreading the culture of dialogue, promoting tolerance and moderate values through its programs,” she said.
Abanmi said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan had been instrumental in creating a culture that supported young entrepreneurs, and that the country ranked sixth in the Arab world and in the top 50 internationally for entrepreneurship.

