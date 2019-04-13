RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh oversaw the signing of several memorandums of understanding with representatives of a number of UK universities.
The MoUs focused on securing places for undergraduate students in nursing courses and postgraduate clinical training courses at British institutions.
The universities include Kings College London (50 places), Queens University Belfast (50 places), University of Birmingham (50 places) and University of Manchester (30 places).
Al-Sheikh also oversaw the signing of a MoU with Sweden to ensure 30 places at Swedish medical schools for Saudi students.
Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training
Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh oversaw the signing of several memorandums of understanding with representatives of a number of UK universities.