You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training
﻿

Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh oversaw the signing of several memorandums of understanding with representatives of a number of UK universities. (SPA)
Updated 13 April 2019
(SPA)
0

Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training

Updated 13 April 2019
(SPA)
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh oversaw the signing of several memorandums of understanding with representatives of a number of UK universities.
The MoUs focused on securing places for undergraduate students in nursing courses and postgraduate clinical training courses at British institutions.
The universities include Kings College London (50 places), Queens University Belfast (50 places), University of Birmingham (50 places) and University of Manchester (30 places).
Al-Sheikh also oversaw the signing of a MoU with Sweden to ensure 30 places at Swedish medical schools for Saudi students.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Education UK Sweden

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister talks of new education strategy to promote excellence
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister calls for ‘new safety measures’ in educational transportation

Saudi Arabia to lay first building blocks of NEOM project in a few months

Updated 33 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia to lay first building blocks of NEOM project in a few months

  • NEOM is a Saudi project for a smart and tourist cross-border city
Updated 33 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon begin construction work at NEOM, one of the flagship projects of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, NEOM city's chief executive officer said on Saturday.

"In the coming few months the team will start the construction process, which will be followed by important and sensitive stages," Nadhmi Al-Nasr said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Al-Nasr spoke after the "DREAM NEOM" competition, which was carried out in collaboration between NEOM and MISK Foundation on Friday.

He pointed out that the NEON and MISK initiative was the first of many to attract Saudis who are capable of being an integral part of the construction process of this dream city.

He said the partnership between NEOM and MISK will not be the last, but will be carried on a long-term because they have the same goal, where there will be major initiatives that will surprise the citizens in the coming days.

Al-Nasr expressed his happiness with the achievements of the DREAM NEOM competition, pointing out that all the submitted projects will be counted and employed in the right environment. 

He added that the project is not looking for ideas outside the box, but for creative and unique ones.

Three Saudi youth teams have won the first awards from the Fellowship and Traineeship in DEAM NEOM competition, where the three teams presented smart solutions to meet the challenges that may face future cities in the fields of renewable energy, sea transportation and special needs services.

The winners of the first place received SR 250,000, the second place received SR 100,000 and the third SR 50,000, in addition to adopting their projects in NEOM city in the future.

Topics: NEOM Vision 2030 MISK Foundation

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Submerged floating bridge wins ‘Dream NEOM’ contest in KSA
0
Saudi Arabia
Misk Foundation, NEOM helps youths to build the future

Latest updates

Venezuela’s Maduro orders militia expansion as Guaido tours blackout-ravaged state
0
At least 2 wounded in shooting at Australia nightclub
0
Study: Fox News is obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
0
World’s largest plane makes first test flight
0
Emaar partners with Elie Saab for beachfront property
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.