Intersec KSA 2019 opens in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The director-general of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense opened the world’s leading trade fair for security, safety and fire protection in Jeddah on Saturday.

The third Intersec Saudi Arabia has 150 exhibitors from 20 countries, showcasing products across seven sections including commercial security and fire and rescue.

The three-day event runs until April 16 at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events.

Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Amr toured the exhibition and was accompanied by Al-Shareef Mowafaq Al-Harith, chairman of Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions, Simon Mellor, managing director of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, government officials, organizers, and representatives from the regional security industry.

“Intersec aims to be at the center of it all, presenting an important platform to network, create and strengthen partnerships, share information, and keep up to date with the latest innovations driving the regional and global security, safety, and fire protection industries,” said Al-Amr at the opening ceremony.

Mellor said the Kingdom continues to be one of the biggest markets in the world for the safety, security and fire protection industries as can be seen from the growth of Intersec Saudi Arabia.

He added: “This year a wider range of products, services and new technologies are on show than ever before, and also a comprehensive conference program that adds immensely to the benefits of Intersec Saudi Arabia.”

The event features forums that bring together stakeholders from government authorities, solution providers and end-users to discuss strategies and collaborative approaches for security, safety and fire protection in the region.