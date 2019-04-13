You are here

Intersec KSA 2019 opens in Jeddah

Some 150 exhibitors from 20 countries are taking part in Intersec Saudi Arabia 2019, which will run until April 16 at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events. (Supplied photo)
Updated 13 April 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
  • 150 exhibitors from 20 countries are participating
  • World’s leading trade fair for security, safety, fire protection
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The director-general of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense opened the world’s leading trade fair for security, safety and fire protection in Jeddah on Saturday.

The third Intersec Saudi Arabia has 150 exhibitors from 20 countries, showcasing products across seven sections including commercial security and fire and rescue. 

The three-day event runs until April 16 at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events.

Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Amr toured the exhibition and was accompanied by Al-Shareef Mowafaq Al-Harith, chairman of Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions, Simon Mellor, managing director of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, government officials, organizers, and representatives from the regional security industry.

“Intersec aims to be at the center of it all, presenting an important platform to network, create and strengthen partnerships, share information, and keep up to date with the latest innovations driving the regional and global security, safety, and fire protection industries,” said Al-Amr at the opening ceremony.

Mellor said the Kingdom continues to be one of the biggest markets in the world for the safety, security and fire protection industries as can be seen from the growth of Intersec Saudi Arabia.

He added: “This year a wider range of products, services and new technologies are on show than ever before, and also a comprehensive conference program that adds immensely to the benefits of Intersec Saudi Arabia.”

The event features forums that bring together stakeholders from government authorities, solution providers and end-users to discuss strategies and collaborative approaches for security, safety and fire protection in the region.

 

 

Saudi Arabia to lay first building blocks of NEOM project in a few months

Arab News
Saudi Arabia to lay first building blocks of NEOM project in a few months

  • NEOM is a Saudi project for a smart and tourist cross-border city
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon begin construction work at NEOM, one of the flagship projects of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, NEOM city's chief executive officer said on Saturday.

"In the coming few months the team will start the construction process, which will be followed by important and sensitive stages," Nadhmi Al-Nasr said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Al-Nasr spoke after the "DREAM NEOM" competition, which was carried out in collaboration between NEOM and MISK Foundation on Friday.

He pointed out that the NEON and MISK initiative was the first of many to attract Saudis who are capable of being an integral part of the construction process of this dream city.

He said the partnership between NEOM and MISK will not be the last, but will be carried on a long-term because they have the same goal, where there will be major initiatives that will surprise the citizens in the coming days.

Al-Nasr expressed his happiness with the achievements of the DREAM NEOM competition, pointing out that all the submitted projects will be counted and employed in the right environment. 

He added that the project is not looking for ideas outside the box, but for creative and unique ones.

Three Saudi youth teams have won the first awards from the Fellowship and Traineeship in DEAM NEOM competition, where the three teams presented smart solutions to meet the challenges that may face future cities in the fields of renewable energy, sea transportation and special needs services.

The winners of the first place received SR 250,000, the second place received SR 100,000 and the third SR 50,000, in addition to adopting their projects in NEOM city in the future.

