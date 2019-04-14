Saudi Arabia at UN: Reform plan supports young entrepreneurs

Civil defense teams rescue residents and animals trapped in Riyadh floods

RIYADH: Inclement weather affecting parts of Saudi Arabia have caused flooding in some areas, prompting rescue operations by the Directorate for Civil Defense, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Saturday.

In Riyadh province, several roads were rendered inaccessible to vehicular traffic and authorities were working around the clock to get them cleared.

Rain showers with hail led to flooding in some valleys, roads and neighborhoods, particularly in the governorates of Qawaiya, Al-Kharj, Al-Dulm and Shaqra.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al-Hammadi, Riyadh Civil Defense media spokesman, said a number of people trapped in several areas had to be rescued.

A Civil Defense amphibious team comes to the rescue of two men trapped atop their vehicle that got stuck in flood in Riyadh province on April 13, 2019. (SPA)



He urged the public to remain careful and to observe instructions and safety guidelines that had been issued.

He also called upon people to stay away from water-logged areas, electricity sources, valleys and flood waters, as well as to avoid open spaces near trees during lightning. Objects moving during strong winds also posed a risk, he added.

Civil Defense in Riyadh had taken all precautions and was ready to deal with heavy rains and floods, the SPA reported him as saying.

Heavy rain also fell in the western mountain region of Asir region, the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection said on Saturday.

The weather agency warned of thunderstorms actively associated with dust storms in Najran region, particularly in the governorates of Sharurah and Habuna and nearby places.

