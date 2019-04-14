NEW YORK: Young Saudis are interested in coexistence, cooperation and gender equality, a UN forum was told in New York.
The two-day Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, held at UN headquarters, brought together young leaders from around the world.
They engaged in dialogue among themselves and with UN member states, and shared ideas for advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, and the Paris Climate Agreement.
Noura Nasser Abanmi was a member of the Saudi youth delegation and told the forum that young people in the Kingdom were interested in leadership and development opportunities.
“The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue has worked on spreading the culture of dialogue, promoting tolerance and moderate values through its programs,” she said.
Abanmi said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan had been instrumental in creating a culture that supported young entrepreneurs, and that the country ranked sixth in the Arab world and in the top 50 internationally for entrepreneurship.
Saudi Arabia at UN: Reform plan supports young entrepreneurs
