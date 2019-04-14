You are here

Saudi Arabia at UN: Reform plan supports young entrepreneurs

Abanmi said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan had been instrumental in creating a culture that supported young entrepreneurs, and that the country ranked sixth in the Arab world. (Twitter)
Updated 14 April 2019
SPA
Saudi Arabia at UN: Reform plan supports young entrepreneurs

  • Abanmi said: “The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue has worked on spreading the culture of dialogue, promoting tolerance and moderate values through its programs”
Updated 14 April 2019
SPA
NEW YORK: Young Saudis are interested in coexistence, cooperation and gender equality, a UN forum was told in New York.
The two-day Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, held at UN headquarters, brought together young leaders from around the world.
They engaged in dialogue among themselves and with UN member states, and shared ideas for advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, and the Paris Climate Agreement.
Noura Nasser Abanmi was a member of the Saudi youth delegation and told the forum that young people in the Kingdom were interested in leadership and development opportunities.
“The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue has worked on spreading the culture of dialogue, promoting tolerance and moderate values through its programs,” she said.
Abanmi said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan had been instrumental in creating a culture that supported young entrepreneurs, and that the country ranked sixth in the Arab world and in the top 50 internationally for entrepreneurship.

Civil defense teams rescue residents and animals trapped in Riyadh floods

Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
Civil defense teams rescue residents and animals trapped in Riyadh floods

  • Rain showers with hail led to flooding in some valleys, roads and neighborhoods
  • Civil Defense officials cautions the public to remain careful and to follow safety guidelines at all times
Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: Inclement weather affecting parts of Saudi Arabia have caused flooding in some areas, prompting rescue operations by the Directorate for Civil Defense, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Saturday.
In Riyadh province, several roads were rendered inaccessible to vehicular traffic and authorities were working around the clock to get them cleared.
Rain showers with hail led to flooding in some valleys, roads and neighborhoods, particularly in the governorates of Qawaiya, Al-Kharj, Al-Dulm and Shaqra.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al-Hammadi, Riyadh Civil Defense media spokesman, said a number of people trapped in several areas had to be rescued.

A Civil Defense amphibious team comes to the rescue of two men trapped atop their vehicle that got stuck in flood in Riyadh province on April 13, 2019. (SPA)


He urged the public to remain careful and to observe instructions and safety guidelines that had been issued.
He also called upon people to stay away from water-logged areas, electricity sources, valleys and flood waters, as well as to avoid open spaces near trees during lightning. Objects moving during strong winds also posed a risk, he added.
Civil Defense in Riyadh had taken all precautions and was ready to deal with heavy rains and floods, the SPA reported him as saying.
Heavy rain also fell in the western mountain region of Asir region, the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection said on Saturday.
The weather agency warned of thunderstorms actively associated with dust storms in Najran region, particularly in the governorates of Sharurah and Habuna and nearby places.
 

