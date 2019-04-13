Registration opens for Saudi cybercamp

RIYADH: The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) announced on Saturday the opening of registration for Tuwaiq Cybercamp, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East.
The camp will be held in Riyadh and more than 100 trainees will participate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The three-month camp aims at providing trainees with full knowledge of cybersecurity basics such as networks, web applications, and programming languages, as well as intensive practical training in these areas.
There are five main stages to the camp: The integration course (foundation level), the integration course (advanced level), the digital criminal investigation course, the advanced memory analysis course, and the malware analysis course.
At the end of each week, a technical meeting will bring students together with the world’s leading experts in various areas of cybersecurity and there will be opportunities for participants to speak at these meetings.
Applicants can register for the event here: https://cybersecurity.sa/tuwaiq
