Registration opens for Saudi cybercamp

RIYADH: The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) announced on Saturday the opening of registration for Tuwaiq Cybercamp, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East.
The camp will be held in Riyadh and more than 100 trainees will participate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The three-month camp aims at providing trainees with full knowledge of cybersecurity basics such as networks, web applications, and programming languages, as well as intensive practical training in these areas.
There are five main stages to the camp: The integration course (foundation level), the integration course (advanced level), the digital criminal investigation course, the advanced memory analysis course, and the malware analysis course.
At the end of each week, a technical meeting will bring students together with the world’s leading experts in various areas of cybersecurity and there will be opportunities for participants to speak at these meetings.
Applicants can register for the event here: https://cybersecurity.sa/tuwaiq

RIYADH: Inclement weather affecting parts of Saudi Arabia have caused flooding in some areas, prompting rescue operations by the Directorate for Civil Defense, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Saturday.
In Riyadh province, several roads were rendered inaccessible to vehicular traffic and authorities were working around the clock to get them cleared.
Rain showers with hail led to flooding in some valleys, roads and neighborhoods, particularly in the governorates of Qawaiya, Al-Kharj, Al-Dulm and Shaqra.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al-Hammadi, Riyadh Civil Defense media spokesman, said a number of people trapped in several areas had to be rescued.

A Civil Defense amphibious team comes to the rescue of two men trapped atop their vehicle that got stuck in flood in Riyadh province on April 13, 2019. (SPA)


He urged the public to remain careful and to observe instructions and safety guidelines that had been issued.
He also called upon people to stay away from water-logged areas, electricity sources, valleys and flood waters, as well as to avoid open spaces near trees during lightning. Objects moving during strong winds also posed a risk, he added.
Civil Defense in Riyadh had taken all precautions and was ready to deal with heavy rains and floods, the SPA reported him as saying.
Heavy rain also fell in the western mountain region of Asir region, the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection said on Saturday.
The weather agency warned of thunderstorms actively associated with dust storms in Najran region, particularly in the governorates of Sharurah and Habuna and nearby places.
 

