Ascott boosts KSA portfolio with new Alkhobar property

Citadines Al-Aziziyah Alkhobar will feature 36 studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom apartments and 30 two-bedroom apartments, as well as a 157-square-meter penthouse.
Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
The Ascott Limited, the world’s largest serviced-residence owner-operator, has announced a new signing that will join its growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia: Citadines Al-Aziziyah Alkhobar. The property is set to open in late 2021 and will be Ascott’s seventh residence in the Kingdom and its third in Alkhobar.
The 92-unit residence is under construction on King Khalid Road in the Al-Aziziyah district to the south of the city. The location benefits from convenient transport links: King Khalid Road is the city’s main arterial highway, while the nearby King Fahd Causeway links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain. Dammam railway station is a short drive away and connects the Eastern Province to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Citadines Al-Aziziyah Alkhobar will feature 36 studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom apartments and 30 two-bedroom apartments, as well as a 157-square-meter penthouse. Facilities will include a residents’ lounge, swimming pool and gym, and a three-story adjacent car park for visitors’ use. Guests will also be within easy reach of the neighborhood’s public beaches, restaurants, shops and recreational facilities, including Half Moon Bay and Alkhobar Corniche.
“We are very pleased to announce details of our latest serviced residence in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Nebras Tourism Company,” said Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s regional GM for Middle East, Africa and Turkey. “In the four years since we launched our first property in Saudi Arabia, we’ve established a market-leading presence with an expanding portfolio of international-standard properties in key destinations.”
Al-Saggaf, GM of Nebras Tourism Company, said: “We are delighted to partner with The Ascott Limited, the leading serviced-residence operator in Saudi Arabia today, and introduce the Citadines brand into Alkhobar.”
“Saudi’s oil-rich Eastern Province is a key metropolitan region with Alkhobar as one of its fastest growing cities,” said Miccolis. “Citadines Al-Aziziyah Alkhobar will appeal to both business and leisure travelers who seek modern comforts, business connectivity and customized services. Furthermore, the property’s impressive amenities will appeal to long- and short-term visitors who enjoy the convenience and flexibility of a centrally located serviced apartment.”
Saudi Arabia represents an important growth territory for Ascott over the next few years, with further openings in the pipeline across the Kingdom.
The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company with more than 58,000 operating units in key cities of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as more than 42,000 units under development, making a total of more than 100,000 units in more than 660 properties.
The company’s serviced-residence and hotel brands include Ascott, Citadines, Somerset, Quest, The Crest Collection, lyf, Harris, Fox Harris, Yellow, Pop!, Préférence and Harris Vertu. Its portfolio spans more than 170 cities across more than 30 countries.

Emaar partners with Elie Saab for beachfront property

Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
Luxury has a new destination: The Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront project. The gated island destination in Dubai was unveiled Sunday at Dubai Opera by Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar, and Elie Saab, founder and chairman of Elie Saab Group.
Global developer Emaar is partnering for the first time with the renowned fashion designer for the new residential development.
“Elie Saab is the pride of the Arab world and a fascinating international success story,” said Alabbar. “Through our first association with Elie Saab, admired by the world’s leading celebrities, we are offering discerning customers a new lifestyle address. Every aspect of these glamorous residences is personally designed by Elie Saab, who brings his rare genius and aesthetics to create a new architectural and lifestyle expression. It is our honor to be associated with him.”
Saab said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Emaar and Mohamed Alabbar on this new project. Over the years, Elie Saab has evolved into a lifestyle brand, through the development of diversified product categories that deliver a unique experience of the brand’s universe. Through this new collaboration, brought by Emaar, leaders and experts in real estate, Elie Saab is confident that its aim at extending the brand experience into home and interiors will be a granted success.”
In addition to one to three-bedroom apartments, the tower will have an exquisite collection of Elie Saab four-bedroom penthouses — overlooking the Arabian Sea, The Palm and Dubai Marina.
Designed to celebrate the 1930s Art Deco era, the tower sets itself apart in height, profile and its inherent link to fashion and style. Ground-level boutique fashion stores, galleries and cafes, as well as lobbies designed by Saab, promote the feeling of luxury.
Inspired by chic Miami lifestyle, an amenity pool deck located at the eighth level ensures superb views and privacy from the promenade.
Owners of these select units will also have the chance to get a private consultation from the Elie Saab design team on purchasing furniture for their premium units.

