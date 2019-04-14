Emaar partners with Elie Saab for beachfront property

Ascott boosts KSA portfolio with new Alkhobar property

The Ascott Limited, the world’s largest serviced-residence owner-operator, has announced a new signing that will join its growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia: Citadines Al-Aziziyah Alkhobar. The property is set to open in late 2021 and will be Ascott’s seventh residence in the Kingdom and its third in Alkhobar.

The 92-unit residence is under construction on King Khalid Road in the Al-Aziziyah district to the south of the city. The location benefits from convenient transport links: King Khalid Road is the city’s main arterial highway, while the nearby King Fahd Causeway links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain. Dammam railway station is a short drive away and connects the Eastern Province to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Citadines Al-Aziziyah Alkhobar will feature 36 studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom apartments and 30 two-bedroom apartments, as well as a 157-square-meter penthouse. Facilities will include a residents’ lounge, swimming pool and gym, and a three-story adjacent car park for visitors’ use. Guests will also be within easy reach of the neighborhood’s public beaches, restaurants, shops and recreational facilities, including Half Moon Bay and Alkhobar Corniche.

“We are very pleased to announce details of our latest serviced residence in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Nebras Tourism Company,” said Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s regional GM for Middle East, Africa and Turkey. “In the four years since we launched our first property in Saudi Arabia, we’ve established a market-leading presence with an expanding portfolio of international-standard properties in key destinations.”

Al-Saggaf, GM of Nebras Tourism Company, said: “We are delighted to partner with The Ascott Limited, the leading serviced-residence operator in Saudi Arabia today, and introduce the Citadines brand into Alkhobar.”

“Saudi’s oil-rich Eastern Province is a key metropolitan region with Alkhobar as one of its fastest growing cities,” said Miccolis. “Citadines Al-Aziziyah Alkhobar will appeal to both business and leisure travelers who seek modern comforts, business connectivity and customized services. Furthermore, the property’s impressive amenities will appeal to long- and short-term visitors who enjoy the convenience and flexibility of a centrally located serviced apartment.”

Saudi Arabia represents an important growth territory for Ascott over the next few years, with further openings in the pipeline across the Kingdom.

The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company with more than 58,000 operating units in key cities of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as more than 42,000 units under development, making a total of more than 100,000 units in more than 660 properties.

The company’s serviced-residence and hotel brands include Ascott, Citadines, Somerset, Quest, The Crest Collection, lyf, Harris, Fox Harris, Yellow, Pop!, Préférence and Harris Vertu. Its portfolio spans more than 170 cities across more than 30 countries.