Emaar partners with Elie Saab for beachfront property

Luxury has a new destination: The Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront project. The gated island destination in Dubai was unveiled Sunday at Dubai Opera by Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar, and Elie Saab, founder and chairman of Elie Saab Group.
Global developer Emaar is partnering for the first time with the renowned fashion designer for the new residential development.
“Elie Saab is the pride of the Arab world and a fascinating international success story,” said Alabbar. “Through our first association with Elie Saab, admired by the world’s leading celebrities, we are offering discerning customers a new lifestyle address. Every aspect of these glamorous residences is personally designed by Elie Saab, who brings his rare genius and aesthetics to create a new architectural and lifestyle expression. It is our honor to be associated with him.”
Saab said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Emaar and Mohamed Alabbar on this new project. Over the years, Elie Saab has evolved into a lifestyle brand, through the development of diversified product categories that deliver a unique experience of the brand’s universe. Through this new collaboration, brought by Emaar, leaders and experts in real estate, Elie Saab is confident that its aim at extending the brand experience into home and interiors will be a granted success.”
In addition to one to three-bedroom apartments, the tower will have an exquisite collection of Elie Saab four-bedroom penthouses — overlooking the Arabian Sea, The Palm and Dubai Marina.
Designed to celebrate the 1930s Art Deco era, the tower sets itself apart in height, profile and its inherent link to fashion and style. Ground-level boutique fashion stores, galleries and cafes, as well as lobbies designed by Saab, promote the feeling of luxury.
Inspired by chic Miami lifestyle, an amenity pool deck located at the eighth level ensures superb views and privacy from the promenade.
Owners of these select units will also have the chance to get a private consultation from the Elie Saab design team on purchasing furniture for their premium units.
Emaar partners with Elie Saab for beachfront property
Updated 14 April 2019
0