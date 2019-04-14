You are here

One dead in shooting outside Australia nightclub, three injured

A Victoria Police personnel works at the scene of a multiple shooting outside Love Machine nightclub in Prahran, Melbourne, Australia April 14, 2019.
A Victoria Police personnel works at the scene of a multiple shooting outside Love Machine nightclub in Prahran, Melbourne, Australia April 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
One dead in shooting outside Australia nightclub, three injured

  • Gun violence is rare in Australia, which strengthened its gun laws following the murders of 35 people by a lone gunman in 1996 in Tasmania
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
SYDNEY: A drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in the Australian city of Melbourne inflicted “horrific injuries” that killed a security guard and wounded three men, police said on Sunday, but there was no suggestion yet that the attack was terror-related.
Australia has some of the world’s toughest gun control laws, adopted after its worst mass murder, when a gunman killed 35 people at Port Arthur in the island state of Tasmania in 1996.
Sunday’s shooting took place around 3.20 a.m. in the lively entertainment district of Melbourne’s southeastern suburb of Prahran, police said.
Three security guards and a man queueing to enter were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries, police said in a televised news conference in Melbourne.
“It would appear that shots have been discharged from a car in this area into a crowd standing outside the nightclub,” homicide inspector Andrew Stamper said.
The victims suffered “horrific injuries” from a weapon fired in close proximity, he added.
One guard died in hospital, another man was in critical condition and two escaped life-threatening injuries. One guard was shot in the face, the Age newspaper said.
However, there was no suggestion yet that the attack was terror-related, a police spokeswoman said by telephone.
Bloodstained clothing and bullet casings littered the street outside the entrance to the second-story Love Machine nightclub early on Sunday.
Police urged witnesses who saw any vehicle moving at speed around 3 a.m. to come forward, and mentioned a black Porsche SUV that was later found burnt-out in the north Melbourne suburb of Wollert.
No arrests have yet been made, and investigation continues.
A murder-suicide last year in Western Australia that killed seven members of a family was the country’s worst mass shooting since the Port Arthur case.
Neighbouring New Zealand has adopted legislation to ban semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles after its worst peacetime shooting in March, which killed 50 worshippers in two mosques in the city of Christchurch. 

Topics: Australia

Three killed in aircraft runway accident near Everest

Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
Three killed in aircraft runway accident near Everest

  • The collision happened in Lukla airport
  • It killed one co-pilot and two police officers
Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
KATMANDU, Nepal: A small plane veered off the runway and hit two helicopters while taking off near Mount Everest on Sunday, killing three people and injuring three, officials said.
The accident happened at Lukla airport which is the main gateway to the Everest region and is reputed to be one of the most difficult in the world for landings and take-offs.
A co-pilot from the Let-410 run by Summit Air bound for Katmandu and a police officer on the ground were killed on the spot, Lukla airport official Ema Nath Adhikari told AFP.
Another policeman died in hospital in Katmandu, a police spokesman confirmed.
“The plane slipped toward the helipad during take-off and collided with two helicopters. The injured have been sent to Katmandu for treatment,” Adhikari said.
“We are not sure about the cause of the accident.”
Lukla airport is used by thousands of trekkers and climbers heading for the Everest region each year.
It is particularly busy in April as the spring mountain climbing season begins.
Nepal’s aviation industry has boomed in recent years, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited.
But the impoverished country has a poor air safety record due to weak training and maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepalese airlines from its airspace over safety concerns.
Seven people, including the country’s tourism minister, were killed in February when a helicopter crashed in the hilly east.

Topics: nepal Mount Everest Katmandu

