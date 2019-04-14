You are here

  • Home
  • Australian media to face court over Pell trial coverage
﻿

Australian media to face court over Pell trial coverage

Cardinal George Pell walks to a car in Melbourne on December 11, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
0

Australian media to face court over Pell trial coverage

  • Breaches of suppression orders can be punished with jail for up to five years and fines of nearly A$100,000 ($71,000) for individuals, and nearly A$500,000 for companies
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
0

SYDNEY: Three dozen Australian journalists and publishers are to face court on Monday over their coverage of Cardinal George Pell’s trial for child sex abuse, with prosecutors seeking fines and jail terms over accusations of breached gag orders in the case.
Prosecutors in the southeastern state of Victoria have accused the 23 journalists and 13 news outlets of aiding and abetting contempt of court by overseas media and breaching suppression orders.
Among those facing contempt charges are Nine Entertainment Co, the Age, the Australian Financial Review, Macquarie Media, and several News Corp. publications.
Although Monday’s hearing is largely procedural, media experts say the case shows not only the serious consequences of breaching rules on court reporting but also how poorly the rules rein in coverage in the era of digital news.
“It shows that the laws themselves are out of sync with the speed and breadth of publication,” said Mark Pearson, a professor of journalism and social media at Griffith University in Queensland state.
“But the courts can only do what is available to them. The courts have to send a message that people deserve a fair trial and that people can’t publish what they want to when someone is facing court, if that might damage the trial.”
Breaches of suppression orders can be punished with jail for up to five years and fines of nearly A$100,000 ($71,000) for individuals, and nearly A$500,000 for companies.
Macquarie Media did not respond to a request for comment but it has previously declined to comment, as the accusations are subject to legal proceedings.
Nine, which owns the Age and the Australian Financial Review, has denied the accusations and said it was surprised by the charges. News Corp. has said it will defend itself vigorously.
Pell, who became the most senior Catholic cleric worldwide to be convicted of child sex abuse, was jailed for six years in February.
The county court of Victoria put a suppression order on reporting of Pell’s trial last year to prevent jury prejudice in that case, as well as on a second trial on other charges set for March.
In December, the jury in the first trial found Pell guilty of abusing two choir boys.
After the verdict, some Australian media said an unnamed high-profile person had been convicted of a serious crime that could not be reported.
No Australian media named Pell or the charges at the time, though some overseas media did.
Those who published online do not have offices or staff in Australia and were not charged for ignoring the suppression order, but have lobbied against it.
“Gag orders are futile in a case of global interest in the digital age,” said Steven Butler, an official of the Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
“We urge Australian authorities to drop these proceedings and to re-examine the application of such suppression orders,” added Butler.
The gag order, which had applied across Australia “and on any website or other electronic or broadcast format accessible within Australia,” was lifted on Feb. 26 when the charges that would have figured in the second trial were dropped.

Topics: Australian media

Related

0
World
Sex abuse convictions of Australia cardinal prove polarizing
0
World
Cardinal Pell, Vatican treasurer, found guilty of molesting two choir boys

Saudi global forum in US to highlight significance of female participation in all aspects of Saudi society

Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
0

Saudi global forum in US to highlight significance of female participation in all aspects of Saudi society

Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
0
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia goes through a social and economic transformation as part of the leadership’s Vision 2030 program, Saudi women have made huge strides in terms of rights and mobility.
To celebrate this fact, lifestyle portal AboutHer has announced the creation of The AboutHer Global Forum (AGF), a platform dedicated to honoring and celebrating trailblazing Saudi women at the forefront of the country’s advancement and progress.
The first edition will be held at the George Washington University in Washington D.C. on April 16.
AGF is an annual forum that aims with each edition to highlight the significance of female participation in all aspects of Saudi society, as well as to focus on the importance of cultivating an environment of encouragement and positivity that supports women’s goals.
It also aims to provide a space in which key insights, methods of critical inquiry, and pertinent solutions can be shared. This year’s theme, “Saudi Women On The Road To Vision 2030,” explores the various roles and endeavors of Saudi women within the Kingdom and beyond in ensuring the country’s successful transformation by the year 2030.
Following Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s appointment in 2017, Saudi Arabia has been focusing on realizing Vision 2030, a plan that is looking to modernize Saudi society and strengthen its economy — a key part of which involves reforms targeted toward improving the lives of women in the country.
Saudi Arabia has been pushing for more women to take up top leadership positions in recent months, it has reformed different facets of its legal structure to give women more rights, it is transforming its public sphere to be more accommodating to women, and it has created more opportunities across various sectors for women to work in.
The panel will discuss perspectives from Saudi women across the globe including; Saudi women in the diaspora and their role in achieving Vision 2030, diverse female voices, the global Saudi women, and how Saudi women across the world empower women within the kingdom.
Also, the panel will discuss different perspectives from Saudi women on the ground and their achievements and how Saudi women today are influencing policy and economic development.

Latest updates

Saudi global forum in US to highlight significance of female participation in all aspects of Saudi society
0
Daesh terror plots targeting Europe and Middle East exposed
0
UK teen Shamima Begum was strict enforcer under Daesh 'morality police'
0
Saudi Arabia's King Salman meets with Indonesian president
0
Film review: ‘The Tashkent Files’ rakes up a long-dead issue at last
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.