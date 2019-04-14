You are here

  • Home
  • Civil defense teams rescue residents and animals trapped in Riyadh floods
﻿

Civil defense teams rescue residents and animals trapped in Riyadh floods

1 / 3
A civil defense unit comes to the rescue of two young men perched atop their vehicle that got trapped in flood in in Riyadh province on April 13, 2019. (SPA)
2 / 3
Civil Defense teams deploy a rubber raft to rescue trapped residents in Riyadh province on April 13, 2019. (SPA)
3 / 3
Civil Defense teams rescue camels affected by floods in Riyadh province on April 13, 2019. (SPA)
Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
0

Civil defense teams rescue residents and animals trapped in Riyadh floods

  • Rain showers with hail led to flooding in some valleys, roads and neighborhoods
  • Civil Defense officials cautions the public to remain careful and to follow safety guidelines at all times
Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Inclement weather affecting parts of Saudi Arabia have caused flooding in some areas, prompting rescue operations by the Directorate for Civil Defense, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Saturday.
In Riyadh province, several roads were rendered inaccessible to vehicular traffic and authorities were working around the clock to get them cleared.
Rain showers with hail led to flooding in some valleys, roads and neighborhoods, particularly in the governorates of Qawaiya, Al-Kharj, Al-Dulm and Shaqra.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al-Hammadi, Riyadh Civil Defense media spokesman, said a number of people trapped in several areas had to be rescued.

A Civil Defense amphibious team comes to the rescue of two men trapped atop their vehicle that got stuck in flood in Riyadh province on April 13, 2019. (SPA)


He urged the public to remain careful and to observe instructions and safety guidelines that had been issued.
He also called upon people to stay away from water-logged areas, electricity sources, valleys and flood waters, as well as to avoid open spaces near trees during lightning. Objects moving during strong winds also posed a risk, he added.
Civil Defense in Riyadh had taken all precautions and was ready to deal with heavy rains and floods, the SPA reported him as saying.
Heavy rain also fell in the western mountain region of Asir region, the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection said on Saturday.
The weather agency warned of thunderstorms actively associated with dust storms in Najran region, particularly in the governorates of Sharurah and Habuna and nearby places.
 

Topics: Riyadh floods rain Saudi Directorate of Civil Defense

Related

0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE launch drive to support flood-hit Iranians
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Heavy rain expected in Yanbu until Thursday, Civil Defense warns

Saudi Arabia to begin construction on NEOM project in a few months

Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia to begin construction on NEOM project in a few months

  • NEOM is a Saudi project for a smart and tourist cross-border city
  • Project has announced a partnership with MISK
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon begin construction work at NEOM, one of the flagship projects of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, NEOM city's chief executive officer said on Saturday.

"In the coming few months the team will start the construction process, which will be followed by important and sensitive stages," Nadhmi Al-Nasr said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Al-Nasr spoke after the "DREAM NEOM" competition, which was carried out in collaboration between NEOM and MISK Foundation on Friday.

He pointed out that the NEON and MISK initiative was the first of many to attract Saudis who are capable of being an integral part of the construction process of this dream city.

He said the partnership between NEOM and MISK will not be the last, but will be carried on a long-term because they have the same goal, where there will be major initiatives that will surprise the citizens in the coming days.

Al-Nasr expressed his happiness with the achievements of the DREAM NEOM competition, pointing out that all the submitted projects will be counted and employed in the right environment. 

He added that the project is not looking for ideas outside the box, but for creative and unique ones.

Three Saudi youth teams have won the first awards from the Fellowship and Traineeship in DEAM NEOM competition, where the three teams presented smart solutions to meet the challenges that may face future cities in the fields of renewable energy, sea transportation and special needs services.

The winners of the first place received SR 250,000, the second place received SR 100,000 and the third SR 50,000, in addition to adopting their projects in NEOM city in the future.

Topics: NEOM Vision 2030 MISK Foundation

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Submerged floating bridge wins ‘Dream NEOM’ contest in KSA
0
Saudi Arabia
Misk Foundation, NEOM helps youths to build the future

Latest updates

Algerian students announce a national strike in protest against the government
0
Egypt’s Sisi meets Libyan commander Haftar in Cairo
0
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down for some users around the world
0
Philippines: US DNA tests confirm death of Daesh-linked leader
0
On Palm Sunday, Pope says Church needs to be humble
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.