Civil defense teams rescue residents and animals trapped in Riyadh floods

Saudi Arabia to begin construction on NEOM project in a few months

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon begin construction work at NEOM, one of the flagship projects of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, NEOM city's chief executive officer said on Saturday.

"In the coming few months the team will start the construction process, which will be followed by important and sensitive stages," Nadhmi Al-Nasr said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Al-Nasr spoke after the "DREAM NEOM" competition, which was carried out in collaboration between NEOM and MISK Foundation on Friday.

He pointed out that the NEON and MISK initiative was the first of many to attract Saudis who are capable of being an integral part of the construction process of this dream city.

He said the partnership between NEOM and MISK will not be the last, but will be carried on a long-term because they have the same goal, where there will be major initiatives that will surprise the citizens in the coming days.

Al-Nasr expressed his happiness with the achievements of the DREAM NEOM competition, pointing out that all the submitted projects will be counted and employed in the right environment.

He added that the project is not looking for ideas outside the box, but for creative and unique ones.

Three Saudi youth teams have won the first awards from the Fellowship and Traineeship in DEAM NEOM competition, where the three teams presented smart solutions to meet the challenges that may face future cities in the fields of renewable energy, sea transportation and special needs services.

The winners of the first place received SR 250,000, the second place received SR 100,000 and the third SR 50,000, in addition to adopting their projects in NEOM city in the future.