On Palm Sunday, Pope says Church needs to be humble

The Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. (AP)
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
  • He said the church itself had to resist triumphalism and spiritual worldliness
  • Palm Sunday marks the start of a hectic week of activities leading to Easter Sunday, the most important day on the Christian liturgical calendar
VATICAN CITY: Tens of thousands of people waved palm and olive branches in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday as Pope Francis led the world’s Catholics into Holy Week commemorations ahead of Easter calling for the Church to be humble.
Palm Sunday is when Christians mark the day the Bible says Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the crowd as Messiah, only to be crucified days later.
After a long procession across the square accompanied by dozens of bishops and cardinals, and following gospel readings, Francis said in his homily that it was important to resist the temptations of triumphalism and remain humble.
“Joyful acclamations at Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem, followed by his humiliation. Festive cries, followed by brutal torture. This twofold mystery accompanies our entrance into Holy Week each year,” he said.
The Church itself had to resist triumphalism and spiritual worldliness, he added, calling them “the most treacherous temptation threatening the Church.”
At the end of the two-hour service, Francis asked the crowd to pray for peace, particularly in the Holy Land and all of the Middle East.
Palm Sunday marks the start of a hectic week of activities leading to Easter Sunday, the most important day on the Christian liturgical calendar.
On Holy Thursday, Francis will travel to the city of Velletri, south of Rome, to wash and kiss the feet of 12 inmates in a prison there to commemorate Jesus’ gesture of humility toward his apostles on the night before he died.
On Good Friday, Francis, marking his seventh Easter season since his election in 2013, is due lead a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession around Rome’s ancient colosseum
The 82-year-old leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Roman Catholics leads an Easter vigil service on Saturday night and on Easter Sunday he reads the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) message.

Daesh terror plots targeting Europe and Middle East exposed

Updated 38 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
  • Daesh wants to replicate previous atrocities, such as the Bataclan attack
  • Details of the chilling plans were discovered on a hard drive dropped by a militant in Syria
LONDON: Details have emerged revealing Daesh plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Europe and the Middle East, a UK newspaper reported on Sunday.
The Sunday Times said it obtained “a trove of chilling documents” about the planned attacks, including correspondence between Daesh officials in Syria and the group’s leaders.
The documents were found on a hard drive that was dropped by a Daesh terrorist during a firefight in Syria earlier this year.
Despite the group’s defeat from its last militant stronghold in Syria last month, the documents reveal how Daesh continues to run sophisticated international networks, move fighters over borders, pay for operations and plan bank robberies, vehicle attacks, assassinations and computer hacking, it was reported.
One of the documents seen by the Sunday Times was signed by six Daesh leaders and addressed to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the group’s self-declared caliph, and his deputy. It splits up the group’s strategy abroad into two categories: Operations, which will be under the command of a Daesh member called Abu Khabab Al-MuHajjir, and borders.
The document claims Al-MuHajjir controls a Daesh cell in Russia and two in Germany. Another group will be based in north-eastern Syria under separate command, the Sunday Times reported.
The letter refers to the Paris attacks of 2015 and the “Manhattan attack” as inspiration, and states that the group’s first aim is to steal money to fund its plans.
“Killing infidel venture capitalists, hacking banks through bank accounts, bank robberies or robberies of places that are pre-studied,” the letter says, adding that “after any operation of this kind we will send the money as we procure it.”
Specific targets mentioned included a high-speed train in Germany and an oil pipeline near the Swiss city of Basel, bordering France, chosen for the “economic disaster” they believe it would inflict.
It goes on to explain the attacks in Europe will only be carried out by Daesh members already living on the continent.
The letter said fighters from Europe, Russia and the Middle East are sent in and out of Syria through Turkey and Iranians and those from central Asia are brought through Iran.
In the letter, the Daesh leaders also ask Al-Baghdadi for $10,000 to buy a gun, a motorcycle and a range of electronic goods, including laptops and flash drives.

