Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp service restored after outage for some global users

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March. (File/AFP))
Updated 50 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp service restored after outage for some global users

  • Downdetector.com showed 9000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook
  • A live outage map showed that issues mainly in Europe
Updated 50 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
LONDON: Social media users were sent into a frenzy on Sunday when Facebook and Instagram suffered outages for a number of hours in several parts of the world — including Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

To make matters worse, they could not even use WhatsApp to contact their friends and family as the messaging service also went down.

Downdetector.com, a website monitoring service, cited thousands of outage reports from users from 6:30 a.m. EST, mostly in Europe, northeastern US and the Philippines.

The website also showed that, at the peak of the outage on Sunday, there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook, 3,000 reports with WhatsApp and 7,000 with Instagram.

When contacted by Arab News, a Facebook spokesperson said that the company was aware of users having had trouble accessing the site and other apps.

Service was resumed around 2:00 p.m. BST, with Facebook confirming everything was back up and running.

“Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps. The issue has since been resolved; we’re sorry for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

But during the outage, with nowhere left to vent their anger, social media addicts took to Twitter to complain by tweeting their desperation and sharing memes of frustration.

With thousands of tweets tagged #FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown, it did not take long for the outage to trend in Saudi Arabia and wider Middle East, with users in the region jumping on the panic bandwagon.

Arab user @0l0o0 lambasted Facebook for taking on the burden of extra apps, tweeting: “If you can’t handle big important apps like WhatsApp and Instagram very well, you shouldn’t buy them at all.”

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

Twitter user @DrudgerLookout voiced the dismay of many in the region when he tweeted: “Still down in the Middle East, don’t they realise that this entire region only communicates via WhatsApp?!”

The bewilderment was too much to handle for some other users, with one tweeting: “I’m ashamed to admit that I’m losing my mind because Facebook and Instagram are down.”

Another said he was forced to converse with his family due to the outage, posting the tongue-in-cheek message: “Hour two without WhatsApp … I interacted with the one they call “Father” in my household, he seems harmless so far, I will initiate conversation with the rest of his tribe if WhatsApp continues to malfunction.”

Twitter user @MichaelHarring3 saw the chaotic reaction to a short loss of connectivity as a sad indictment of modern society, tweeting: “A speaker at an innovation and technology talk I attended the other week said that soon the loss of Internet will have a greater impact than the loss of electricity ... the reaction of people momentarily losing Facebook and Instagram shows people already can't cope.”

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.

Australian media to face court over Pell trial coverage

Cardinal George Pell walks to a car in Melbourne on December 11, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
Australian media to face court over Pell trial coverage

  • Breaches of suppression orders can be punished with jail for up to five years and fines of nearly A$100,000 ($71,000) for individuals, and nearly A$500,000 for companies
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
SYDNEY: Three dozen Australian journalists and publishers are to face court on Monday over their coverage of Cardinal George Pell’s trial for child sex abuse, with prosecutors seeking fines and jail terms over accusations of breached gag orders in the case.
Prosecutors in the southeastern state of Victoria have accused the 23 journalists and 13 news outlets of aiding and abetting contempt of court by overseas media and breaching suppression orders.
Among those facing contempt charges are Nine Entertainment Co, the Age, the Australian Financial Review, Macquarie Media, and several News Corp. publications.
Although Monday’s hearing is largely procedural, media experts say the case shows not only the serious consequences of breaching rules on court reporting but also how poorly the rules rein in coverage in the era of digital news.
“It shows that the laws themselves are out of sync with the speed and breadth of publication,” said Mark Pearson, a professor of journalism and social media at Griffith University in Queensland state.
“But the courts can only do what is available to them. The courts have to send a message that people deserve a fair trial and that people can’t publish what they want to when someone is facing court, if that might damage the trial.”
Breaches of suppression orders can be punished with jail for up to five years and fines of nearly A$100,000 ($71,000) for individuals, and nearly A$500,000 for companies.
Macquarie Media did not respond to a request for comment but it has previously declined to comment, as the accusations are subject to legal proceedings.
Nine, which owns the Age and the Australian Financial Review, has denied the accusations and said it was surprised by the charges. News Corp. has said it will defend itself vigorously.
Pell, who became the most senior Catholic cleric worldwide to be convicted of child sex abuse, was jailed for six years in February.
The county court of Victoria put a suppression order on reporting of Pell’s trial last year to prevent jury prejudice in that case, as well as on a second trial on other charges set for March.
In December, the jury in the first trial found Pell guilty of abusing two choir boys.
After the verdict, some Australian media said an unnamed high-profile person had been convicted of a serious crime that could not be reported.
No Australian media named Pell or the charges at the time, though some overseas media did.
Those who published online do not have offices or staff in Australia and were not charged for ignoring the suppression order, but have lobbied against it.
“Gag orders are futile in a case of global interest in the digital age,” said Steven Butler, an official of the Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
“We urge Australian authorities to drop these proceedings and to re-examine the application of such suppression orders,” added Butler.
The gag order, which had applied across Australia “and on any website or other electronic or broadcast format accessible within Australia,” was lifted on Feb. 26 when the charges that would have figured in the second trial were dropped.

