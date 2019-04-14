You are here

Saudi Arabia reveals Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion plans

Saudi Arabia revealed the design of its pavilion for the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday. (WAM)
Saudi Arabia revealed the design of its pavilion for the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday. (WAM)
Saudi Arabia revealed the design of its pavilion for the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday. (WAM)
Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
(WAM)
Saudi Arabia reveals Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion plans

  • The pavilion symbolizes Saudi Arabia’s “welcoming character, long heritage and unlimited drive”
  • Construction of the pavilion, designed by Boris Micka Associates, began in early February 2019
Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News (WAM)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia revealed the design of its pavilion for the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.
The pavilion will be second in size only to that of the UAE pavilion, covering an area the size of two football pitches.
The pavilion, which symbolizes Saudi Arabia’s “welcoming character, long heritage and unlimited drive,” adopts a design that is "distinctive and memorable,” according to a statement detailing the reveal.
The facade opens like a large window into the future, soaring into the sky and reflecting a society deeply rooted in its culture with unlimited ambitions, the statement added.
The pavilion will give visitors an immersive experience of the Kingdom’s transformation and its rich tradition, ambition and innovation.
A path will lead visitors through exhibition displays which highlight the country’s openness to businesses and tourists, and its desire to build links and collaborate with countries to create a better future for everyone.
"This extraordinary and innovative design perfectly captures the determination of the Kingdom to fulfill its promise of being an ambitious nation while conveying a message of dynamism and partnership with the world," said Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Saudi's Minister of Economy and Planning and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Kingdom's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.
He added: "All Saudis can be proud of the vision that this ground-breaking pavilion will deliver to the world, and we look forward to inviting global citizens to share in the exciting story of our thriving and vibrant society."
Construction of the pavilion, designed by Boris Micka Associates, began in early February 2019.
Commenting on the design reveal, Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 will offer visitors a chance to experience the country’s rich heritage and culture, while demonstrating how our region is working together to create a better future for everyone. We look forward to welcoming our brothers and sisters from the Kingdom as they join us for the first ever World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region."
To date, 190 nations have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020. Organisers expect to record 25 million visits between 20th October 2020 and 10th April 2021, with 70 percent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE – the highest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.

Saudi civil aviation authority starts issuing drone permits

Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required. (AN photo by Essam Al-Ghalib)
Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
Essam Al-Ghalib
Saudi civil aviation authority starts issuing drone permits

  • Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required
  • First-time applicants for commercial drone permits are required to submit a copy of their passport and identification card, pay a SR500 examination and licensing fee and take a 60-question test
Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
Essam Al-Ghalib
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has begun handing out commercial and recreational drone operator permits in the Kingdom.
People who applied for a permit during the past four months started receiving their permits or scheduled examination dates this week.
An Arab News journalist applied for a recreational permit in January, supplied the identification document and paid the SR250 ($67) fee for a two-year permit. It arrived earlier this week.
A GACA licensing and examination agent explained that the delay was due to linking the GACA system with the Presidency of State Security in order to carry out background checks on applicants.
“It takes up to a couple of months to get the security clearance,” the agent told Arab News. “More than 90 percent of applicants pass the security check.” The recreational permit states that the operator must not fly the drone within eight kilometers of an aerodrome, helipad, or any piloted manned aircraft, industrial sites, military bases, royal palaces or private properties, except if approved by GACA.
Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required. Such permits are for non-industrial and non-commercial drones.
First-time applicants for commercial drone permits are required to submit a copy of their passport and identification card, pay a SR500 examination and licensing fee and take a 60-question test.
The test requires familiarity with airport approach and air traffic control protocols, among other things.
GACA also mandates the registration of any drone to be flown in the Kingdom. The process requires a copy of personal identification and the make, model, serial number and weight of the drone.
People wishing to import drones into the country must have an operator’s permit and the drone’s serial number. They must register it through the GACA website and, through GACA, receive an import certificate.
However, according to the GACA licensing agent who spoke to Arab News, drones will be on sale in the Kingdom “very, very soon.”
“GACA is preparing itself for drones to become an industry here in the Kingdom. There are many uses for drones and we recognize that.”
Later this month Riyadh will host a drone summit and expo. It will be divided into four sessions. The first deals with changing regulations and legislation to foster innovation. The second will focus on how to incorporate drone technology into national security strategies. The third is dedicated to the industry’s general global outlook and, finally, the fourth session will highlight progress in the local industry.

