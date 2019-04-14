You are here

  • Home
  • Mohamed Salah stunner helps Liverpool beat Chelsea and top Premier League
﻿

Mohamed Salah stunner helps Liverpool beat Chelsea and top Premier League

Mohamed Salah duels for the ball with Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (AP)
Updated 14 April 2019
AP
0

Mohamed Salah stunner helps Liverpool beat Chelsea and top Premier League

Updated 14 April 2019
AP
0

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp hailed "fantastic" Mohamed Salah as the key to Liverpool's title dreams as they powered back to the top of the Premier League thanks to the Egypt star's stunning strike in a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.
Klopp's side had surrendered pole position a few hours earlier when Manchester City won 3-1 at Crystal Palace, piling pressure on the Reds to respond as the title race heats up.
But Liverpool rose to the challenge as Sadio Mane's opener five minutes after the break and a blistering long-range drive from Salah two minutes later moved them two points clear of second-placed City on a raucous afternoon at Anfield.
"It was a fantastic goal from Mo. I had the best view," Klopp said after Salah's first goal from outside the area in the league since January 2018.
"What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant.
"I'm so proud of the team, it was a fantastic performance. I'm so thankful I can be a part of this. It's overwhelming at times."
City have five games left compared to just four for Liverpool, leaving the destiny of the title in the hands of the champions.
But there is a growing feeling at Anfield that this will be the season Liverpool finally end their 29-year wait to be crowned kings of English football.
With City having difficult league fixtures looming against Tottenham and Manchester United, Klopp's men are convinced they can hold onto pole position.
Their run-in is undoubtedly less daunting than City's, with Cardiff, Huddersfield and Newcastle on the schedule before a potential title party against Wolves at Anfield.
"The first question in the meeting today was 'what is the City score?'. You cannot avoid knowing about it," Klopp said of a gripping title battle.
"We expect them to win all their games so we just need to get as many points as possible.
"If we're champions then great, but if not we are still a really good football team."
For fourth-placed Chelsea, the loss was a blow to their bid for Champions League football next season and they will drop to fifth if Arsenal win at Watford on Monday.
Claiming that Liverpool's first goal should have been ruled out for a foul on Emerson, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri grumbled: "In my opinion there was a foul. I think the level in Premier League is the best in the world but not for the referees.
"We stayed in the match for 50 minutes. It's not easy of course but we have to fight to the end (for the top four)."
On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster that killed 96 Liverpool fans and in the week that club legend Tommy Smith passed away, there was even more emotion at Anfield than usual.
After a minute's silence featuring mosaics reading "30 years" and "96" held up by fans around the ground, Liverpool's focus was trained on avenging one of the more painful defeats in the club's recent history.
Steven Gerrard's infamous slip in 2014 led to a defeat against Chelsea that effectively gifted the title to Manchester City when Liverpool had looked odds-on to lift the trophy.
But Klopp insisted his players wouldn't be haunted by the ghosts of that collapse and they were true to his word.
"We have closed the book on that now, Klopp said about Liverpool's Chelsea demons.
The crucial opener arrived in the 51st minute.
When Salah scampered onto Roberto Firmino's flick in the Chelsea area, Blues defender Emerson could only prod the ball to the influential Jordan Henderson and his deft cross reached the unmarked Mane, who headed home at the far post.
Any Liverpool nerves had been wiped away by jubilant celebrations and soon after Salah blew the roof off Anfield with a moment of pure genius.
Taking possession wide on the right flank, Salah cut inside and glided away from Emerson before unleashing a sumptuous 25-yard drive that arrowed past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far corner.
It was a sweet moment of vindication for the Egypt forward after a group of Chelsea fans were filmed chanting "Salah is a bomber" before their team's Europa League tie at Slavia Prague on Thursday.
And Salah, a practising Muslim, celebrated his 22nd goal of the season by adopting a prayer position in front of the Kop as Liverpool moved a step closer to their holy grail.

Topics: football soccer Liverpool Chelsea Premier league Mohamed Salah

Related

0
Sport
Liverpool’s Klopp condemns ‘disgusting’ Salah abuse ahead of Chelsea clash
0
Sport
Jurgen Klopp relaxed about Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool goal drought

Tiger Woods wins fifth Masters Green Jacket, 15th and most improbable Major

Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

Tiger Woods wins fifth Masters Green Jacket, 15th and most improbable Major

  • Woods had gone nearly 11 years since he won his last major
  • It was the first time Woods won a major when trailing going into the final round
Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

AUGUSTA: Fallen hero, crippled star, and now a Masters champion again.
Tiger Woods rallied to win the Masters for the fifth time Sunday, a comeback that goes well beyond the two-shot deficit he erased before a delirious audience at Augusta National that watched memories turn into reality.
Woods had gone nearly 11 years since he won his last major, 14 years since that green jacket was slipped over his Sunday red shirt. He made it worth the wait, closing with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory, and setting off a scene of raw emotion.
He scooped up 10-year-old Charlie, born a year after Woods won his 14th major at Torrey Pines in the 2008 USOpen. He hugged his mother and then his 11-year-old daughter Sam, and everyone else in his camp that stood by him through a public divorce, an embarrassing DUI arrest from a concoction of painkillers and surgeries.
Woods screamed with joy as he headed for the scoring room with chants of “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!” echoing as loud as any of the roars on the back nine at Augusta National.
Woods lost his impeccable image to a sex scandal. He lost his health to four back surgeries that left him unable to get out of bed, much less swing a club, and he went two years without even playing a major. It was two years ago at the Masters when Woods said he needed a nerve block just to walk to the Champions Dinner. At that time, he thought his career is over. Now the comeback is truly complete.
Woods won his 15th major, leaving three short of the standard set by Jack Nicklaus. It was his 81st victory on the PGA Tour, one title away from the career record held by Sam Snead.
“A big ‘well done’ from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus tweeted. “I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!”
It was the first time Woods won a major when trailing going into the final round, and he needed some help from Francesco Molinari, the 54-hole leader who still was up two shots heading into the heart of Amen Corner.
And that’s when all hell broke loose at Augusta.
Molinari’s tee shot on the par-3 12th never had a chance, hitting the bank and tumbling into Rae’s Creek for double bogey. Until then, Molinari had never trailed in a round that began early in threesomes to finish ahead of storms.
And then it seemed as though practically everyone had a chance.
Six players had a share of the lead at some point on the back. With the final group still in the 15th fairway, there was a five-way tie for the lead. And that’s when Woods seized control, again with plenty of help.
Molinari’s third shot clipped a tree and plopped straight down in the water for another double bogey. Woods hit onto the green, setting up a two-putt birdie for his first lead of the final round. Woods followed with a tee shot on the par-3 16th that rode down the slope next to the cup and settled two feet away for his final birdie.
That gave him a two-shot cushion, and no one was going to catch him.

Topics: golf golf Majors Masters Tiger Woods

Related

0
Sport
Golfing greats Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to serve up a sorry show in Las Vegas
0
Sport
Jack Nicklaus backs Tiger Woods to overhaul his Major record

Latest updates

Study finds diabetes drug may prevent, slow kidney disease
0
American Airlines to cancel 115 flights daily over 737 MAX
0
Special forces in search for New Zealand nurse held hostage by Daesh
0
Saudi civil aviation authority starts issuing drone permits
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Last Stone
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.