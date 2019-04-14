You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan awards Saudi crown prince with Global Influential Figure certificate
﻿

Pakistan awards Saudi crown prince with Global Influential Figure certificate

1 / 3
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been awarded the Global Influential Figure 2018 certificate by Pakistan’s president. (SPA)
2 / 3
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki receives certificate from Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi. (SPA)
3 / 3
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News
(SPA)
0

Pakistan awards Saudi crown prince with Global Influential Figure certificate

  • The certificate was handed over to Saudi envoy in Islamabad
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News (SPA)
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has declared the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be the global influential figure of 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The honor was granted to him for his efforts in supporting Islam and taking care of the Two Holy Mosques, in addition to championing key humanitarian issues including Palestine, Yemen, Syria and the protection of Muslim minorities. He was also recognized for his support of Pakistan and the peace process with neighboring India.
President Dr. Arif Alvi handed a certificate to Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, who is Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan.
Alvi said there were strong bilateral relations in all fields and that these ties contributed to stability and security in the region.
The imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Dr. Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani, urged Muslims around the world to demonstrate unity and overcome the challenges like terrorism and extremism.
“As long as Muslims are united, no force in the world can defeat them,” he said at the 4th Paigham-e-Islam — or Message of Islam — conference in the Pakistani capital that was attended by hundreds of delegates.
Al-Juhani said he brought good wishes from the Saudi government. “Pakistan is an important country in the Muslim world, and we hold her in high esteem,” he said on Sunday. “Saudi Arabia is a peace-loving country and has always played a positive role in mitigating the sufferings of Muslims across the globe.”
Alvi said Pakistan had defeated terrorism through sacrifice. “The whole world now recognizes the sacrifices rendered by our armed forces in the war against terror,” he told the conference.
The president said more than 70,000 Pakistanis had laid down their lives to protect their motherland and to flush out terrorism.
He added that Pakistan had also set an example for the rest of the world by granting refuge to “our Afghan brothers in ... testing times.”
The Saudi envoy, who was also at the conference, said his government had remained at the forefront of “serving Muslims” across the globe.
“All Muslims are like one body, and we feel their pain and suffering irrespective of regional boundaries,” Al-Malki said, adding that the Saudi government had organized numerous conferences to help the causes of Muslims.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets with Indonesian president
0
Media
Saudi global forum in US to highlight significance of female participation in all aspects of Saudi society

Saudi civil aviation authority starts issuing drone permits

Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required. (AN photo by Essam Al-Ghalib)
Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
Essam Al-Ghalib
0

Saudi civil aviation authority starts issuing drone permits

  • Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required
  • First-time applicants for commercial drone permits are required to submit a copy of their passport and identification card, pay a SR500 examination and licensing fee and take a 60-question test
Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
Essam Al-Ghalib
0

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has begun handing out commercial and recreational drone operator permits in the Kingdom.
People who applied for a permit during the past four months started receiving their permits or scheduled examination dates this week.
An Arab News journalist applied for a recreational permit in January, supplied the identification document and paid the SR250 ($67) fee for a two-year permit. It arrived earlier this week.
A GACA licensing and examination agent explained that the delay was due to linking the GACA system with the Presidency of State Security in order to carry out background checks on applicants.
“It takes up to a couple of months to get the security clearance,” the agent told Arab News. “More than 90 percent of applicants pass the security check.” The recreational permit states that the operator must not fly the drone within eight kilometers of an aerodrome, helipad, or any piloted manned aircraft, industrial sites, military bases, royal palaces or private properties, except if approved by GACA.
Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required. Such permits are for non-industrial and non-commercial drones.
First-time applicants for commercial drone permits are required to submit a copy of their passport and identification card, pay a SR500 examination and licensing fee and take a 60-question test.
The test requires familiarity with airport approach and air traffic control protocols, among other things.
GACA also mandates the registration of any drone to be flown in the Kingdom. The process requires a copy of personal identification and the make, model, serial number and weight of the drone.
People wishing to import drones into the country must have an operator’s permit and the drone’s serial number. They must register it through the GACA website and, through GACA, receive an import certificate.
However, according to the GACA licensing agent who spoke to Arab News, drones will be on sale in the Kingdom “very, very soon.”
“GACA is preparing itself for drones to become an industry here in the Kingdom. There are many uses for drones and we recognize that.”
Later this month Riyadh will host a drone summit and expo. It will be divided into four sessions. The first deals with changing regulations and legislation to foster innovation. The second will focus on how to incorporate drone technology into national security strategies. The third is dedicated to the industry’s general global outlook and, finally, the fourth session will highlight progress in the local industry.

Topics: Saudi Drones General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
First stage of Saudi drone factory complete: KACST
Saudi Arabia
Saudi drones for wildlife protection under study

Latest updates

Saudi civil aviation authority starts issuing drone permits
0
Removal of fuel in pool at Fukushima’s melted reactor begins
0
Saudi energy minister visits King Abdullah Economic City
0
Muslim-majority Indonesia set for polls
0
Oil edges lower, supply concerns check losses
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.