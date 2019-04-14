You are here

  • Home
  • Tiger Woods wins fifth Masters Green Jacket, 15th and most improbable Major
﻿

Tiger Woods wins fifth Masters Green Jacket, 15th and most improbable Major

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with caddie Joe LaCavaon the 18th green after winning the 2019 Masters. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

Tiger Woods wins fifth Masters Green Jacket, 15th and most improbable Major

  • Woods had gone nearly 11 years since he won his last major
  • It was the first time Woods won a major when trailing going into the final round
Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

AUGUSTA: Fallen hero, crippled star, and now a Masters champion again.
Tiger Woods rallied to win the Masters for the fifth time Sunday, a comeback that goes well beyond the two-shot deficit he erased before a delirious audience at Augusta National that watched memories turn into reality.
Woods had gone nearly 11 years since he won his last major, 14 years since that green jacket was slipped over his Sunday red shirt. He made it worth the wait, closing with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory, and setting off a scene of raw emotion.
He scooped up 10-year-old Charlie, born a year after Woods won his 14th major at Torrey Pines in the 2008 USOpen. He hugged his mother and then his 11-year-old daughter Sam, and everyone else in his camp that stood by him through a public divorce, an embarrassing DUI arrest from a concoction of painkillers and surgeries.
Woods screamed with joy as he headed for the scoring room with chants of “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!” echoing as loud as any of the roars on the back nine at Augusta National.
Woods lost his impeccable image to a sex scandal. He lost his health to four back surgeries that left him unable to get out of bed, much less swing a club, and he went two years without even playing a major. It was two years ago at the Masters when Woods said he needed a nerve block just to walk to the Champions Dinner. At that time, he thought his career is over. Now the comeback is truly complete.
Woods won his 15th major, leaving three short of the standard set by Jack Nicklaus. It was his 81st victory on the PGA Tour, one title away from the career record held by Sam Snead.
“A big ‘well done’ from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus tweeted. “I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!”
It was the first time Woods won a major when trailing going into the final round, and he needed some help from Francesco Molinari, the 54-hole leader who still was up two shots heading into the heart of Amen Corner.
And that’s when all hell broke loose at Augusta.
Molinari’s tee shot on the par-3 12th never had a chance, hitting the bank and tumbling into Rae’s Creek for double bogey. Until then, Molinari had never trailed in a round that began early in threesomes to finish ahead of storms.
And then it seemed as though practically everyone had a chance.
Six players had a share of the lead at some point on the back. With the final group still in the 15th fairway, there was a five-way tie for the lead. And that’s when Woods seized control, again with plenty of help.
Molinari’s third shot clipped a tree and plopped straight down in the water for another double bogey. Woods hit onto the green, setting up a two-putt birdie for his first lead of the final round. Woods followed with a tee shot on the par-3 16th that rode down the slope next to the cup and settled two feet away for his final birdie.
That gave him a two-shot cushion, and no one was going to catch him.

Topics: golf golf Majors Masters Tiger Woods

Related

0
Sport
Golfing greats Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to serve up a sorry show in Las Vegas
0
Sport
Jack Nicklaus backs Tiger Woods to overhaul his Major record

Raheem Sterling double leads Manchester City to 3-1 win over Crystal Palace

Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

Raheem Sterling double leads Manchester City to 3-1 win over Crystal Palace

Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola threw himself backward then banged the side of the dugout with his fist after seeing Raheem Sterling skew wide an early chance from close range against Crystal Palace.
Sterling responded in the best way possible.
The England winger put City ahead five minutes later and added a second goal — his 21st of the season in all competitions — to lead City to a 3-1 win that kept the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race on Sunday.
City moved a point clear of Liverpool, which plays Chelsea later.
“When I was younger you always want to score your first opportunity and sometimes it doesn’t happen like that,” Sterling said. “You don’t beat yourself up. There’s 80 minutes left, you just have to be ready for the next opportunity.
“That’s the mentality, just keep going.”
That’s exactly the mentality City must have, too, as the team looks to retain the league title for the first time. It can’t do much more — this was a ninth straight league victory stretching back to Feb. 3, and the champions know they will keep the trophy if they win their remaining five games.
Palace was always likely to be a challenging test for City, with Roy Hodgson’s team one of four to have beaten the champions in the league this season. Palace also ended City’s 18-game winning run in the league last season with a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, an atmospheric ground that Guardiola has said is one of the toughest to visit.
As it was, City dominated the game and barely gave Palace a chance until Luka Milivojevic scored a free kick in the 81st minute to make it 2-1 and set up a tense finish. Any hope that Palace — and Liverpool — had was snuffed out when Gabriel Jesus, on as a substitute for Sergio Aguero, made the three points safe for City with a goal on the counterattack in the 90th.
“It will go down to the wire,” Sterling said of the title race. “I don’t see us slowing down now. Liverpool have a great squad, great self-belief, but so do we.”
Sterling’s early miss came when he was picked out by a cross from David Silva from the byline. Sterling swung his left foot at the ball and it dribbled wide.
Anguish turned to ecstasy within a few minutes for Sterling when he latched onto Kevin De Bruyne’s threaded through-ball and lifted an angled shot into the roof of the net.
His second goal wasn’t so pretty but it was just as effective, as he turned home a finish from Leroy Sane’s driven ball across the area in the 63rd.
The game came between a two-legged Champions League quarterfinal against Tottenham, which leads 1-0 after the first match. Guardiola left out holding midfielder Fernandinho because of a minor injury.
“This pressure is incredible,” Guardiola said.

Topics: football soccer Manchester city

Related

0
Sport
Troy Deeney receives racist abuse after FA Cup win, Raheem Sterling against walking off
0
Sport
Pep Guardiola delighted with ‘incredible’ players after Fulham win puts City at Premier League summit

Latest updates

KSA’s six technical college trainees win awards at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva
0
38 awards for students of King Abdulaziz University at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva
0
Study finds diabetes drug may prevent, slow kidney disease
0
American Airlines to cancel 115 flights daily over 737 MAX
0
Special forces in search for New Zealand nurse held hostage by Daesh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.