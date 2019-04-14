Dr. Mohammed Al-Majed, senior adviser to the Saudi energy minister on research, development and industry

You are here

Dr. Mohammed Al-Majed is a senior adviser to the energy minister on research, development and industry.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1990. Subsequently, he joined the High Commission for the Development of Riyadh as a mechanical engineer.

In 1992, Al-Majed left for the US, where he studied for a master’s degree at the University of California in Berkeley, majoring in mechanical engineering and went on to receive his Ph.D. in the same major from the same university in 1997. 

While studying in the US, Al-Majed also worked as a teaching and research assistant at the university. He returned to Saudi Arabia and took up the position of assistant professor at King Saud University from 1997 until 2000, before joining the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), where he was director of the National Satellite Technology Center from 2000 to 2013. During that period, he also took on several other roles, including advanced manufacturing incubator supervisor from 2008 to 2012; and associate research professor from 2004 to 2013. In 2013, he also became a member of the external board of the mechanical engineering department at the University of California, Berkeley — a position he retains to this day.

From 2017 to 2018, Al-Majed was CEO of Taqnia Digital Manufacturing in Riyadh. He returned to KACST in 2018 as the ICI4 director, before taking on his current role in 2019. He recently took part in the Saudi Arabia Energy Forum 2019 and spoke on the Saudi industrial revolution 4.0.

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has begun handing out commercial and recreational drone operator permits in the Kingdom.
People who applied for a permit during the past four months started receiving their permits or scheduled examination dates this week.
An Arab News journalist applied for a recreational permit in January, supplied the identification document and paid the SR250 ($67) fee for a two-year permit. It arrived earlier this week.
A GACA licensing and examination agent explained that the delay was due to linking the GACA system with the Presidency of State Security in order to carry out background checks on applicants.
“It takes up to a couple of months to get the security clearance,” the agent told Arab News. “More than 90 percent of applicants pass the security check.” The recreational permit states that the operator must not fly the drone within eight kilometers of an aerodrome, helipad, or any piloted manned aircraft, industrial sites, military bases, royal palaces or private properties, except if approved by GACA.
Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required. Such permits are for non-industrial and non-commercial drones.
First-time applicants for commercial drone permits are required to submit a copy of their passport and identification card, pay a SR500 examination and licensing fee and take a 60-question test.
The test requires familiarity with airport approach and air traffic control protocols, among other things.
GACA also mandates the registration of any drone to be flown in the Kingdom. The process requires a copy of personal identification and the make, model, serial number and weight of the drone.
People wishing to import drones into the country must have an operator’s permit and the drone’s serial number. They must register it through the GACA website and, through GACA, receive an import certificate.
However, according to the GACA licensing agent who spoke to Arab News, drones will be on sale in the Kingdom “very, very soon.”
“GACA is preparing itself for drones to become an industry here in the Kingdom. There are many uses for drones and we recognize that.”
Later this month Riyadh will host a drone summit and expo. It will be divided into four sessions. The first deals with changing regulations and legislation to foster innovation. The second will focus on how to incorporate drone technology into national security strategies. The third is dedicated to the industry’s general global outlook and, finally, the fourth session will highlight progress in the local industry.

