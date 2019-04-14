38 awards for students of King Abdulaziz University at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz University (KAU) students accomplished a new international achievement at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva 2019, which concluded on Sunday, with 38 international medals and awards, with 1,000 entries from 40 countries around the world.
The KAU students participated in nine innovative projects, where they won two exclusive prizes and eight medals: three gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals. They also received 28 special awards from international universities, associations and foundations from France, Russia, Thailand, Egypt, China, Romania, Malaysia, Taiwan and Poland.
Abdulrahman Obaid AI-Youbi, KAU President, congratulated the students and winners of the exhibition and stressed that the KAU is reaping the benefits of the institutional work and the educational and academic development witnessed by the University in the past years.
The KAU delegation to the Exhibition was led by Dr. Masoud Al Qahtani, Dean of Student Affairs, and it included Dr. Iqbal Ismail, Director of the Talent and Creativity Center, Dr. Ibrahim Alawi, Advisor to the Center, Dr. Mohamed Rashid, Director of the Center for Talent and Creativity, Dr. Mohammed Al-Qarni, supervisor of the Center at the University branch in Rabigh, Turki Al-Juhani, and Hossam Khalifa, Secretary of the Center.
