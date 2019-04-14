KSA’s six technical college trainees win awards at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva

RIYADH: Six trainees from the Technical Colleges won many awards at the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva.
Majid Al-Harbi, from Riyadh Technical College, won the gold medal for creating an automatic opening and closing cup. Abdulaziz Khoja, from the College of Communications and Electronics in Jeddah, also won the gold medal for the invention of a smart waste container. Ali Al-Shehri, from Dammam Technical College, won the silver medal for his invention to generate electricity from the sand. Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, from the College of Communications and Electronics in Jeddah, won the silver medal for his economic Air Conditioner innovation. Ayed Saliban, from Riyadh Technical College, won the bronze medal for his invention of the intelligent waste bin. In addition, Waleed Abdul Qader, from Medina Technical College, won the bronze medal for inventing an easy-to-store table.
The Technical College Foundation has a program to encourage innovation through talent clubs in technical colleges, and through the many competitions in the professional fields.
