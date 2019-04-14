You are here

KSA's six technical college trainees win awards at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva

The Technical College Foundation has a program to encourage innovation through talent clubs in technical colleges. (SPA)
Updated 15 April 2019
SPA
  • Riyadh Technical College, won the bronze medal for his invention of the intelligent waste bin
RIYADH: Six trainees from the Technical Colleges won many awards at the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva.
Majid Al-Harbi, from Riyadh Technical College, won the gold medal for creating an automatic opening and closing cup. Abdulaziz Khoja, from the College of Communications and Electronics in Jeddah, also won the gold medal for the invention of a smart waste container. Ali Al-Shehri, from Dammam Technical College, won the silver medal for his invention to generate electricity from the sand. Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, from the College of Communications and Electronics in Jeddah, won the silver medal for his economic Air Conditioner innovation. Ayed Saliban, from Riyadh Technical College, won the bronze medal for his invention of the intelligent waste bin. In addition, Waleed Abdul Qader, from Medina Technical College, won the bronze medal for inventing an easy-to-store table.

The Technical College Foundation has a program to encourage innovation through talent clubs in technical colleges, and through the many competitions in the professional fields.

Topics: Riyadh Technical College Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC)

Saudi civil aviation authority starts issuing drone permits

Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required. (AN photo by Essam Al-Ghalib)
Updated 15 April 2019
Essam Al-Ghalib
  • Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required
  • First-time applicants for commercial drone permits are required to submit a copy of their passport and identification card, pay a SR500 examination and licensing fee and take a 60-question test
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has begun handing out commercial and recreational drone operator permits in the Kingdom.
People who applied for a permit during the past four months started receiving their permits or scheduled examination dates this week.
An Arab News journalist applied for a recreational permit in January, supplied the identification document and paid the SR250 ($67) fee for a two-year permit. It arrived earlier this week.
A GACA licensing and examination agent explained that the delay was due to linking the GACA system with the Presidency of State Security in order to carry out background checks on applicants.
“It takes up to a couple of months to get the security clearance,” the agent told Arab News. “More than 90 percent of applicants pass the security check.” The recreational permit states that the operator must not fly the drone within eight kilometers of an aerodrome, helipad, or any piloted manned aircraft, industrial sites, military bases, royal palaces or private properties, except if approved by GACA.
Recreational operator permits are for personal recreational use and no examination is required. Such permits are for non-industrial and non-commercial drones.
First-time applicants for commercial drone permits are required to submit a copy of their passport and identification card, pay a SR500 examination and licensing fee and take a 60-question test.
The test requires familiarity with airport approach and air traffic control protocols, among other things.
GACA also mandates the registration of any drone to be flown in the Kingdom. The process requires a copy of personal identification and the make, model, serial number and weight of the drone.
People wishing to import drones into the country must have an operator’s permit and the drone’s serial number. They must register it through the GACA website and, through GACA, receive an import certificate.
However, according to the GACA licensing agent who spoke to Arab News, drones will be on sale in the Kingdom “very, very soon.”
“GACA is preparing itself for drones to become an industry here in the Kingdom. There are many uses for drones and we recognize that.”
Later this month Riyadh will host a drone summit and expo. It will be divided into four sessions. The first deals with changing regulations and legislation to foster innovation. The second will focus on how to incorporate drone technology into national security strategies. The third is dedicated to the industry’s general global outlook and, finally, the fourth session will highlight progress in the local industry.

Topics: Saudi Drones General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

