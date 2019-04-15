You are here

  • Home
  • ‘A hunter’s hope’: Snaring birds in warring Afghanistan
﻿

‘A hunter’s hope’: Snaring birds in warring Afghanistan

1 / 8
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, inspects a crane in a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
2 / 8
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, feeds his cranes at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
3 / 8
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, gives water to his cranes at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
4 / 8
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, guides a crane towards cages at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
5 / 8
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, feeds his cranes at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
6 / 8
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, tries to catch his crane at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
7 / 8
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, has breakfast at his hunting field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
8 / 8
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, carries artificial cranes at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 April 2019
Reuters
0

‘A hunter’s hope’: Snaring birds in warring Afghanistan

  • The war has left much of the environment near Kabul devastated with uncleared mines, pollution, uncontrolled building and general neglect
Updated 15 April 2019
Reuters
0

BAGRAM, Afghanistan: As the early morning light breaks over the plain north of Kabul, bird hunter Jan Agha checks his snares as he has done for the past 30 years, hoping to catch a crane, using a tethered bird to lure others down to the nets.
Bird hunting is an ancient sport in Afghanistan, where local and migrating species have flocked for thousands of years and where even amid the chaos of the past 40 years of conflict, the tradition persists.
“I have learned different types of hunting from my ancestors because they were hunters too,” said 49-year-old Jan Agha, a farmer in Parwan province.
“Some of my sons have learned hunting from me and I hope to see at least two of my sons become hunters so my name is remembered and people know my sons after my death.”
The war has left much of the environment near Kabul devastated with uncleared mines, pollution, uncontrolled building and general neglect. Only in the last few years has there been an effort to restore areas like the former royal hunting grounds at Kol-e-Hashmat Khan in the city’s southwest.
Spring is the season of cranes, which the hunters try to catch alive in snares, using a specially trained tethered bird whose cries attract passing flocks.
“I like this crane because it won’t be silent when the other big groups of cranes come, and it always forces them to come down. I like it because he is really a hunter bird.”
With environmental controls virtually non-existent, there is little check on how many birds are caught or shot and Jan Agha, who started hunting when he was around 12 or 13, reckons he has taken more than 1,000 cranes and an uncountable number of quails, ducks hawks and sparrows.
The birds are usually taken to shops near the town of Bagram or to Kabul itself, where there is a popular bird market in the center of the old city.
For Jan Agha, hunting is a relief, taking him out of the daily round and into the harshly beautiful countryside, where groups of hunters set out in the night, picnicking at night in the desert before testing their skills at dawn.
“The pleasure of hunting is to be in open space. I like the mountain, desert, shotgun and being awake during the night to hunt,” he said. “The pleasure of hunting is to be a success in it. A hunter’s hope is hunting. Being a success in every job in the world has a special pleasure.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

0
Offbeat
Thousands of birds die at California’s Salton Sea
0
Business & Economy
Angry Birds maker Rovio needs new games to revitalize sales

World’s largest plane makes first test flight

The world's largest airplane, built by the late Paul Allen's company Stratolaunch Systems, makes its first test flight in Mojave, California, U.S. April 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

World’s largest plane makes first test flight

  • The aircraft is so big its wing span is longer than a football field, or about 1.5 times that of an Airbus A380
Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The world’s largest airplane — a Stratolaunch behemoth with two fuselages and six Boeing 747 engines — made its first test flight on Saturday in California.
The mega jet carried out its maiden voyage over the Mojave desert.
It is designed to carry into space, and drop, a rocket that would in turn ignite to deploy satellites.
It is supposed to provide a more flexible way to deploy satellites than vertical takeoff rockets because this way all you need is a long runway for takeoff.
It was built by an engineering company called Scaled Composites.
The aircraft is so big its wing span is longer than a football field, or about 1.5 times that of an Airbus A380.
Specifically, the wing span is 117 meters; that of an Airbus A380 is just under 80.
The plane flew Saturday for about two and a half hours, Stratolaunch said. Until now, it had just carried out tests on the ground.
It hit a top speed of 304 kilometers per hour (189 mph) and reached an altitude of 17,000 feet, or 5,182 meters.
“What a fantastic first flight,” said Jean Floyd, CEO of Stratolaunch.
“Today’s flight furthers our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground launched systems,” he added.
Stratolaunch was financed by Paul Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft as a way to get into the market for launching small satellites.
But Allen died in October of last year so the future of the company is uncertain.

Related

0
Pakistan
World’s largest plane lands at Islamabad International Airport
0
Media
Egypt denies rumors of explosives found on Libyan plane

Latest updates

EU countries back copyright reform targeting Google, Facebook
0
Saudi Arabia implements environmental projects in Jazan worth over $200m
0
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in seeks fourth summit with Kim Jong Un
0
Iran’s top leader releases special funds for flood damages
0
WikiLeaks founder Assange tried to use its embassy to spy: Ecuador president
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.