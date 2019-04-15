You are here

  • Home
  • Oil edges lower, supply concerns check losses
﻿

Oil edges lower, supply concerns check losses

International benchmark Brent crude hit a fresh five-month high in the previous session. (Reuters)
Updated 15 April 2019
Reuters
0

Oil edges lower, supply concerns check losses

  • Renewed fighting in Libya could wipe out crude production in the country
  • Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the US
Updated 15 April 2019
Reuters
0

SYDNEY: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after international benchmark Brent hit a fresh five-month high in the previous session, but concerns over global supplies provided a floor to losses.
Brent crude oil futures were at $71.40 a barrel at 0015 GMT, down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. Brent closed up 1 percent on Friday when prices hit a high of $71.87 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 12.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.60 per barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement. WTI rose 0.5 percent on Friday.
The head of Libya’s National Oil Corp. warned on Friday that renewed fighting could wipe out crude production in the country.
“Supply side issues remained a concern for the market. Libyan rebel leader Khalifa Haftar moved forces closer to Tripoli,” ANZ Bank said in a research note.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies meet in June to decide whether to continue withholding supply. OPEC, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, are reducing output by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 for six months.
OPEC’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is considered keen to keep cutting, but sources within the group said it could raise output from July if disruptions continue elsewhere.
Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying on Saturday that Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the United States but this would push oil prices as low as $40 per barrel.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC Russia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices slip on economic worries, surging US crude supply
0
Business & Economy
Russia committed to OPEC+ oil cuts: UAE energy minister

American Airlines to cancel 115 flights daily over 737 MAX

In a March 13, 2019 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP)
Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
0

American Airlines to cancel 115 flights daily over 737 MAX

  • The global fleet of 737 MAX planes has been barred from flying since mid-March
  • Earlier this week, competitor Southwest Airlines said it would operate its 34 aircraft of the same model starting August 5
Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: American Airlines announced Sunday it would scrap some 115 flights per day in the coming months because its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX planes is being grounded until August 19.
America’s leading airline had previously only planned to keep the planes out of commission until June 5, with Boeing facing intense scrutiny after 157 people died in an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash on March 10 — the second deadly crash involving the aircraft in five months.
The global fleet of 737 MAX planes has been barred from flying since mid-March.
“These 115 flights represent approximately 1.5 percent of American’s total flying each day this summer,” American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a statement.
But he stressed his confidence in the aircraft overall.
“Based upon our ongoing work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing, we are highly confident that the MAX will be recertified prior to this time (August 19),” he said.
“By extending our cancelations through the summer, we can plan more reliably for the peak travel season and provide confidence to our customers and team members when it comes to their travel plans.
“Once the MAX is recertified, we anticipate bringing our MAX aircraft back on line as spares to supplement our operation as needed during the summer.”
American Airlines had lowered one of its first quarter indicators in light of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes being grounded, along with the partial US government shutdown and technical challenges.
Earlier this week, competitor Southwest Airlines said it would operate its 34 aircraft of the same model starting August 5.

Topics: Boeing 737 Max 8

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet
0
World
Boeing defends ‘fundamental safety’ of 737 MAX after crash report

Latest updates

EU countries back copyright reform targeting Google, Facebook
0
Saudi Arabia implements environmental projects in Jazan worth over $200m
0
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in seeks fourth summit with Kim Jong Un
0
Iran’s top leader releases special funds for flood damages
0
WikiLeaks founder Assange tried to use its embassy to spy: Ecuador president
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.