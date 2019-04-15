You are here

﻿

Saudi energy minister visits King Abdullah Economic City

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih talks to officials of the Economic Cities Authority during his visit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih reviews the model of the Economic Cities Authority. (SPA)
Updated 15 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi energy minister visits King Abdullah Economic City

Updated 15 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih has visited on Sunday the Economic Cities Authority at the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

Al-Falih reviewed during the visit the model of the Authority, and also toured a number of vital projects supervised by the authority. 

His Excellency was received by a number of officials, including the Secretary General of the Economic Cities Authority, Muhannad bin Abdul Mohsen Hilal.

The Secretary General expressed his hopes that the visit will contribute to enhancing the cooperation between all parties interested in developing and supporting the contribution of economic cities in achieving the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He also aims the project would provide government support through strategic initiatives and projects to build effective partnerships between the kingdom and the private sector to attract specific investments.

Al-Falih’s tour included the Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City, Pfizer Factory, one of the largest pharmaceutical factories in the Industrial Valley, Mars Factory, the world’s leading chocolate company, and Fursan Ceramics company. 

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City

Saudi Arabia implements environmental projects in Jazan worth over $200m

Updated 15 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia implements environmental projects in Jazan worth over $200m

  • The 13 projects include executing a line for the main sewage treatment plant in Sebya
  • Other projects include a sewage treatment plant, the main pumping station and drinking water systems
Updated 15 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s governor of Jazan, Prince Mohammed bin Nasser, inaugurated on Sunday 27 water and environmental projects across Jazan worth $213 million, SPA reported.

The governor launched the projects in the presence of the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman al-Fadli.

The 13 projects include executing a line for the main sewage treatment plant in Sebya, installing networks for sewage in Abu Arish, implementing household sewage connections in Jazan, and implementing the main pumping station and the expulsion line in Damad.

They also involve the re-implementation of water transport lines linked to wells and pumping units affected by recent flooding in the area.

Other projects include a sewage treatment plant, the main pumping station and drinking water systems.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jazan

