Saudi energy minister visits King Abdullah Economic City

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih has visited on Sunday the Economic Cities Authority at the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

Al-Falih reviewed during the visit the model of the Authority, and also toured a number of vital projects supervised by the authority.

His Excellency was received by a number of officials, including the Secretary General of the Economic Cities Authority, Muhannad bin Abdul Mohsen Hilal.

The Secretary General expressed his hopes that the visit will contribute to enhancing the cooperation between all parties interested in developing and supporting the contribution of economic cities in achieving the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He also aims the project would provide government support through strategic initiatives and projects to build effective partnerships between the kingdom and the private sector to attract specific investments.

Al-Falih’s tour included the Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City, Pfizer Factory, one of the largest pharmaceutical factories in the Industrial Valley, Mars Factory, the world’s leading chocolate company, and Fursan Ceramics company.