You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Shazam!’ holds off newcomers to top box office again
﻿

‘Shazam!’ holds off newcomers to top box office again

Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from Warner Bros.’ superhero tale ‘Shazam!’ (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
0

‘Shazam!’ holds off newcomers to top box office again

  • ‘Shazam!’ takes an estimated $25.1 million on its second weekend
  • The film has been a hit with critics and audiences, with overseas ticket sales hitting $164 million
Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros.’ lighthearted superhero tale “Shazam!” held on to top spot on its second weekend, taking an estimated $25.1 million as it kept a flurry of newcomers at bay, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.
The family-friendly flick stars Asher Angel as Billy Baston, an unhappy foster kid who is transformed into a muscular, wise-cracking adult superhero (Zachary Levi) when anyone pronounces the secret word.
The film has been a hit with critics and audiences, scoring 90 and 88 percent respectively on movie ratings website Rotten Tomatoes and overseas ticket sales hitting $164 million.
Universal’s new release “Little” — another body-swap comedy, this time with a grown-up trapped in her teenage self — was runner-up with $15.5 million on its opening weekend, playing particularly well with female and African American audiences.
Child star Marsai Martin, who has been in popular ABC sit-com “black-ish” for five years, pitched the idea for the movie when she was just 10 after being inspired by 1980s hit “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, in which a child becomes trapped in his adult body.
Martin, 14, is the youngest producer ever on a major Hollywood production and plays the younger version of Regina Hall.
In third spot was fellow newcomer “Hellboy” which posted a disappointing $12 million for distributor Lionsgate against expectations of $17-$20 million.
The rebooted superhero movie, directed by Neil Marshall and starring “Stranger Things” actor David Harbor, was panned by critics who complained about its lack of cohesion and compared it unfavorably to Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 and 2008 entries starring Ron Perlman.
Horror film “Pet Sematary” — a remake of the 1989 film based on the Stephen King book — took fourth place with an estimated $10 million.
Fifth went to Disney’s “Dumbo,” at $9.1 million. The Tim Burton remake of the 1941 film tells the story of a small elephant with huge ears and a powerful desire to be reunited with his mama.
Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:
“Captain Marvel” ($8.6 million)
“Us” ($6.9 million)
“After” ($6.2 million)
“Missing Link” ($5.8 million)
“The Best of Enemies” ($2 million)

Topics: movie Shazam

Related

0
Lifestyle
‘Shazam!’ star Levi proves you’re never too old to be a superhero
0
Art & Culture
Emara: The superhero who dons a headscarf

‘Cinema Build KSA Forum’ aims to boost Saudi entertainment sector

Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
0

‘Cinema Build KSA Forum’ aims to boost Saudi entertainment sector

  • Forum attracts 300 attendees, 50 speakers, and exhibitors from 30 countries 
  • SR267 billion to build suitable infrastructure for entertainment across the Kingdom
Updated 14 April 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The General Authority for Entertainment has indicated that the entertainment sector needs SR267 billion to build suitable infrastructure for entertainment across the Kingdom, with expected investments in the sector to reach SR18 billion annually, according to a 2018 report from Flanders Investment and Trade.

Vox Cinemas, a subsidiary of UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim, was awarded the second license to open cinemas in the Kingdom. The company also plans to invest SR2 billion in 600 screens over the next five years, which Saudi officials estimate will bring the total number of cinemas to 350 and the number of screens to 2,500 by 2030.

The first movie theater opened in Riyadh on April 18, 2018, and about 30 movie theaters are to be opened in 15 cities around the Kingdom within five years. The anticipated audience will visit 300 cinemas with more than 2,000 screens in the Kingdom by 2030 and the sector is forecast to be worth about $1 billion over the next few years.

The Cinema Build KSA Forum, in partnership with the General Commission of Audiovisual Media (GCAM), the forum’s government supporting partner, attracted more than 300 attendees and KSA potential market-stakeholders from 30 countries in addition to more than 25 exhibitors for two days.

The sessions — led by 25 prominent international speakers and industry experts — discussed investment opportunities, business collaborations and future partnerships, cinema industry competitiveness through design and innovative theming, and redesigning existing entertainment hubs such as shopping malls to include cinemas.

Organized by  Eyes  of Cities in collaborationwith  Great Minds Event Management, Cinema Build KSA Forum has brought together stakeholders across the design, construction and technology sectors to discuss the latest trends and techniques  of building  world-class cinemas in the Kingdom. The event revealed  a range of new building solutions and equipment used in developing future cinemas, multiplexes and malls to serve as a key contributor to the industry.     

With a population of more than 32 million, the majority of whom are under the age of 30, Saudis spend about $30 billion annually on tourism and entertainment outside the Kingdom, which makes movie theaters open to a domestic market expected to be worth up to $1 billion in annual box-office sales by 2030.

On the sidelines of the forum, Sunil Puthan Veettil, managing director of Carnival Cinemas, said: “Carnival envisions to operate around 300-plus screens over the next five years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our mission is to take good-quality movie-watching experience close to the people in the country. For this, we have made a study of all the provinces and identified several locations, subject to approval. Our idea is to move to all these provinces to set up entertainment centers.”

At the end of the first day, forum organizers held an award ceremony where Dr. Kamel Mohamed, CEO of East Delta Saudi, presented a memento to GCAM’s CEO Badr Al Zahrani to honor his efforts in supporting the forum. Dr. Kamel also presented mementos of appreciation to VOX, Carnival, Empire, Cinepolis, MUVI (Fawaz Alhokair) in recognition of their efforts to develop the cinema sector in the Kingdom. Eyes of Riyadh received a memento for supporting Great Minds Event Management’s efforts in marketing the forum.

Leila Masinaei, managing partner at Great Minds Event Management, said: “The world is witnessing Saudi Arabia’s confident steps toward an unprecedented era of social and economic reforms. The lifting of the cinema ban opens doors to untrodden grounds for investment and lucrative revenue streams for the Kingdom and entertainment sector stakeholders.

“We at Great Minds Events’ envisioned and have foreseen the massive growth opportunities in the entertainment sector in KSA; hence we are organizing Cinema Build KSA Forum to represent a global platform and bring (together) key entertainment project owners, government decision-makers, regional and international retail developers, family entertainment centers developers and cinemas. Consequently, Cinema Build KSA invites all stakeholders to explore the opportunities in the entertainment sector, as reports expect at least 300 cinemas, in addition to numerous family entertainment centers, to be built by 2030.”

Partnering with Cinema Build KSA were a number of  high-profile entities in the field  of entertainment, cinema constructions and technology such as VOX, Cinepolis, AMC, Empire, Carnival, Fawaz Alhokair Group, MUVI Cinemas, Jeddah Park, Compass Project Management, TK Architects, & Design Novel Architecture.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment General Authority for Entertainment Cinema Build KSA forum General Commission of Audiovisual Media (GCAM) VOX Cinemas

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi film forum raises curtain on new-look cinema
0
Corporate News
Majid Al-Futtaim opens VOX Cinemas multiplex in The Roof

Latest updates

Donald Trump urges Boeing to fix, ‘rebrand’ grounded 737 MAX planes
0
Pressure mounts on Italy to save ailing Alitalia
0
India gold smuggling slowed by election seizures of cash, bullion
0
EU countries back copyright reform targeting Google, Facebook
0
Saudi Arabia implements environmental projects in Jazan worth over $200m
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.