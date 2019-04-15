Israeli president begins consultations before tapping new prime minister

You are here

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has started his series of meetings on Monday with officials from the ruling party Likud. (AFP)
  • The talks should be a formality, given the results of last week’s general election
  • The parliamentary majority is expected to vouch for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
JERUSALEM: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has begun consultations with representatives of the new parliament’s factions ahead of tapping the country’s next prime minister.
The talks should be a formality, given the results of last week’s general election. The ruling Likud and its traditional nationalist and Jewish ultra-Orthodox parties hold a 65-55 parliamentary majority and are expected to vouch for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Rivlin started his series of meetings on Monday with officials from Likud. He’ll then meet members of the 10 other elected factions, in order of largest to smallest, to hear their recommendations, before formally appointing the candidate he believes has the best chance of building a parliamentary majority.
In one of the president’s few non-ceremonial roles, he asks that leader to form a government within 42 days.

Iran’s top leader releases special funds for flood damages

  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave the government permission to use the National Development Fund
  • Since March, flash floods have been hitting the northern and western parts of Iran
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s top leader has approved the use of special funds so authorities can deal with damages from major flooding that has hit the country over the past weeks, killing at least 76 people.
The official IRNA news agency on Monday said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave the government permission to use the National Development Fund should the country’s regular budget not meet the needs.
Since March, flash floods have been hitting the northern and western parts of Iran, with damages estimated so far at nearly $2.5 billion.
President Hassan Rouhani last week asked Khamenei to release about $2 billion from the development fund. The fund, established in 2000, collects some of the country’s foreign revenue and uses it for emergency needs.

