You are here

  • Home
  • India gold smuggling slowed by election seizures of cash, bullion
﻿

India gold smuggling slowed by election seizures of cash, bullion

India is world’s second-biggest buyer of the precious metal, and gold smuggling surged after the government raised the import duty to 10 percent in August 2013. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

India gold smuggling slowed by election seizures of cash, bullion

  • In India, political parties and their supporters often offer money or goods in exchange for votes
  • One of the biggest gold seizures since the current election was announced on March 10
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: India’s gold smugglers have slowed their operations over worries their shipments will be caught up in seizures of cash, bullion, booze and drugs that are aimed at controlling vote-buying in the country’s national elections, industry officials told Reuters.
In India, political parties and their supporters often offer money or goods in exchange for votes. The Election Commission, which monitors the polls, tries to prevent this by setting up highway checkpoints to seize cash, gold, liquor and other high-value items that candidates avoid mentioning in their expenses due to a cap on the amount they can spend.
Last month in Mumbai, in one of the biggest seizures since the current election was announced on March 10, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 107 kg of gold, worth about 300 million rupees ($4.3 million).
The slowdown in smuggling has boosted gold imports at banks in the world’s second-biggest buyer of the precious metal, allowing them to charge a premium over global prices.
“After a big seizure in Mumbai, smuggling has gone down drastically. Grey market operators don’t want to take the risk during the election period,” Anantha Padmanabhan, chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said.
India’s Election Commission as of April 14 has seized $365 million in cash, liquor, gold, drugs and other goods over the last month, more than double the $172 million confiscated in the last election cycle in 2014.
The random checking of vehicles and seizures have made it nearly impossible for smugglers and other “grey market” operators to move cash and gold from one place to another, said the head of the bullion division at a Mumbai-based private bank.
“This is helping banks. Our gold business has improved in the last few weeks,” he said.
Gold smuggling surged in India after the government raised the import duty to 10 percent in August 2013. Grey market operators — businesses that smuggle gold from overseas and sell it in cash to avoid the duties — got a further boost in 2017 when India imposed a 3 percent sales tax on bullion.
The grey market operators can sell gold at discounts to prevailing market prices as they evade paying the 13 percent tax, said Harshad Ajmera, a gold wholesaler in Kolkata.
But this week, even in the cash market, gold was sold at the market price, said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.
Dealers were charging a premium of up to $2.50 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest in nearly five months.
Up to 95 tons of gold was smuggled into India in 2018, according to the World Gold Council, although India’s Association of Gold Refineries and Mints and other industry bodies put the figure at more than twice that.
Election Commission rules makes it mandatory for people to show valid documentation if they are carrying more than 50,000 rupees ($722) in cash, or else it could be seized. This rule has been hurting the jewelry industry, especially in rural areas where more than half of gold is bought in cash.
The limit of 50,000 rupees is “too low for the jewelry industry” as even a small 20-gram (0.7-ounce) gold chain costs more than that, said Padmanabhan of GJC.
“Demand has fallen due to the cash restrictions. We have requested that the Election Commission raise the limit.”

Topics: elections India Gold

Related

0
World
Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown
0
World
India’s Election Commission: buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations

South Korea’s Moon Jae-in seeks fourth summit with Kim Jong Un

Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
0

South Korea’s Moon Jae-in seeks fourth summit with Kim Jong Un

  • Moon Jae-in willing to go anywhere to meet Kim Jong Un for a fourth summit
  • Kim Jong Un earlier said he was open to a third meeting with US President Donald Trump if Washington offered ‘mutually acceptable terms’
Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
0

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in is willing to go anywhere to meet Kim Jong Un for a fourth summit, he said Monday, hailing the North Korean leader’s willingness to salvage high-stakes talks with the United States.
Kim said Friday he was open to a third meeting with US President Donald Trump if Washington offered “mutually acceptable terms” after their second summit in Hanoi broke down in part over Pyongyang’s demands for immediate sanctions relief.
Moon, who brokered the talks between Washington and Pyongyang, welcomed Kim’s “firm commitment for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula” and called for what would be his fourth meeting with the North’s leader.
“As soon as North Korea is ready, I hope the two Koreas will be able to sit down together, regardless of venue and form,” Moon told a meeting with his top aides.
“I will spare no effort to ensure that the upcoming inter-Korean summit becomes a stepping stone for an even bigger opportunity and a more significant outcome.”
The remarks come after Moon’s brief summit with Trump at the White House last week as he tries to reignite the stalled diplomacy.
Moon, who has long backed engagement with the nuclear-armed North, has been pushing for the resumption of inter-Korean economic projects, but doing so would fall foul of international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.
Trump and Kim held their first landmark summit in Singapore last June, where they signed a vaguely-worded agreement on the “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”
The failure to reach agreement at their second summit in Hanoi has raised questions over the future of the accord.
Washington has blamed the deadlock on the North’s demands for sanctions relief in return for limited nuclear disarmament, but Pyongyang said it had wanted only some of the measures eased.
In a speech to Pyongyang’s rubber-stamp parliament on Friday, Kim said the Hanoi meeting raised questions about Washington’s intention but added he will wait until the end of the year for the US to make “a courageous decision.”
Trump has welcomed further talks with Kim, insisting their personal relationship was “excellent.”

Topics: Diplomacy South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Un Moon Jae-In

Related

0
World
S.Korea’s Moon still hopes to host Kim this year
0
World
When Moon meets Kim: Can roads pave way to denuclearization?

Latest updates

India gold smuggling slowed by election seizures of cash, bullion
0
EU countries back copyright reform targeting Google, Facebook
0
Saudi Arabia implements environmental projects in Jazan worth over $200m
0
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in seeks fourth summit with Kim Jong Un
0
Iran’s top leader releases special funds for flood damages
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.