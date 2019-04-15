You are here

﻿

Pressure mounts on Italy to save ailing Alitalia

Alitalia, which employs more than 11,000 people, has struggled to compete with low-cost European rivals and was placed in administration in 2017. (Reuters)
AFP
ROME: Concern was mounting in Italy on Monday over the fate of the troubled national airline Alitalia, with just 15 days until the deadline for the state railway company to submit a concrete takeover offer.
Unions warned this weekend that the carrier risked being “euthanized,” spooking Italy’s populist coalition government, which can ill afford a fresh Alitalia disaster as it campaigns for May’s European elections.
Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) submitted an offer to buy Alitalia at the end of October, but does not want to hold any more than 30 percent in the airline.
FS had been discussing a potential partnership with both Atlanta-based Delta and EasyJet, Britain’s biggest low-cost airline, but the latter said last month that it was pulling out of the negotiations.
In addition to FS’s 30 percent, Delta is interested in taking 15 percent, and the Italian Treasury another 15 percent, according to Italian media reports.
In that case, one or more partners would still need to be found for the remaining 40 percent. The binding offer must be submitted by April 30.
According to media reports, Delta is in contact with the Chinese company China Eastern, and has also approached Italian infrastructure group Atlantia.
However, any deal with Atlantia would be toxic for the government, which has repeatedly lambasted the company.
Atlantia’s majority-owned subsidiary Autostrade came under fire last summer after a large bridge in Genoa collapsed, killing more than 40 people.
Should the FS bid fail, German airline Lufthansa has expressed interest in Alitalia, but has ruled out any deal that involved the Italian state and would likely cut thousands of jobs.
Three unions for Alitalia pilot and cabin crews — ANPAC, ANPAV and ANP — warned in a statement Saturday that the situation risked deteriorating further with a June 30 deadline for the repayment of a €900 million ($1 billion) state loan.
The unions said they would not sit back and watch the “state euthanasia, and are ready to mobilize and open direct talks with possible industrial and financial partners who would guarantee a credible launch of the new Alitalia.”
The airline, which employs more than 11,000 people, has struggled to compete with low-cost European rivals and was placed in administration in 2017.

Topics: aviation Alitalia Italy

Oil edges lower, supply concerns check losses

Reuters
  • Renewed fighting in Libya could wipe out crude production in the country
  • Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the US
Reuters
SYDNEY: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after international benchmark Brent hit a fresh five-month high in the previous session, but concerns over global supplies provided a floor to losses.
Brent crude oil futures were at $71.40 a barrel at 0015 GMT, down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. Brent closed up 1 percent on Friday when prices hit a high of $71.87 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 12.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.60 per barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement. WTI rose 0.5 percent on Friday.
The head of Libya’s National Oil Corp. warned on Friday that renewed fighting could wipe out crude production in the country.
“Supply side issues remained a concern for the market. Libyan rebel leader Khalifa Haftar moved forces closer to Tripoli,” ANZ Bank said in a research note.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies meet in June to decide whether to continue withholding supply. OPEC, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, are reducing output by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 for six months.
OPEC’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is considered keen to keep cutting, but sources within the group said it could raise output from July if disruptions continue elsewhere.
Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying on Saturday that Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the United States but this would push oil prices as low as $40 per barrel.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC Russia

