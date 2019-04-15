You are here

Greece: Free our marbles from British Museum's 'murky prison'

A man looks at the Parthenon Marbles, a collection of sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, on show at the British Museum in London. (Reuters)
The 5th Century B.C. Parthenon temple atop the ancient Acropolis hill, while in the background ferries sale in the Saronic golf, in Athens. (AP Photo)
Tourists take a picture in front of the temple of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. (Reuters)
A man looks at exhibits at the Parthenon Hall of the Acropolis museum in Athens, Greece. (Reuters)
A man looks at the Parthenon Marbles, a collection of sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, on show at the British Museum in London. (Reuters)
Tourists are silhouetted as they walk inside the Acropolis Museum with the temple of Parthenon in the background in Athens. (Reuters)
Updated 15 April 2019
Reuters
Greece: Free our marbles from British Museum's 'murky prison'

  • President Prokopis Pavlopoulos: Let the British Museum come here and make the comparison between this (Acropolis) museum of light and the murky, if I may say, prison of the British Museum
  • Britain’s Lord Elgin removed the 2,500-year-old sculptures from the Acropolis temple in Athens during a period when Greece was under Ottoman rule
ATHENS: Greece’s president called on Monday for Britain to free the Parthenon Marbles from the “murky prison” of its national museum, upping the rhetoric in a near 200-year-old campaign for the sculptures’ return.
President Prokopis Pavlopoulos spoke at Athens’ own glass-fronted Acropolis Museum, which campaigners hope will one day house the classical reliefs and figures taken by a British diplomat in the early nineteenth century.
“Let the British Museum come here and make the comparison between this (Acropolis) museum of light and the murky, if I may say, prison of the British Museum where the Parthenon Marbles are held as trophies,” Pavlopoulos said.
There was no immediate response from the British Museum.
Britain’s Lord Elgin removed the 2,500-year-old sculptures from the Acropolis temple in Athens during a period when Greece was under Ottoman rule.
They have been placed in a gallery inside the British Museum in London, lit by a long skylight.
Greece has repeatedly requested their return since its independence in 1832, and stepped up its campaign in 2009 when it opened its new museum at the foot of the Acropolis hill.
That building holds the sculptures that Elgin left behind alongside plaster casts of the missing pieces, lit by the sun coming through a glass wall looking over the original site.
“This museum can host the Marbles,” Pavlopoulos said. “We are fighting a holy battle for a monument which is unique.”
The British Museum has refused to return the sculptures, saying they were acquired by Elgin under a legal contract with the Ottoman empire.
The museum and other British institutions have also resisted other repatriation campaigns citing legislation preventing them from breaking up collections and arguing that they can preserve items and present them to an international audience.

‘Shazam!’ holds off newcomers to top box office again

Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
'Shazam!' holds off newcomers to top box office again

  • ‘Shazam!’ takes an estimated $25.1 million on its second weekend
  • The film has been a hit with critics and audiences, with overseas ticket sales hitting $164 million
LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros.’ lighthearted superhero tale “Shazam!” held on to top spot on its second weekend, taking an estimated $25.1 million as it kept a flurry of newcomers at bay, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.
The family-friendly flick stars Asher Angel as Billy Baston, an unhappy foster kid who is transformed into a muscular, wise-cracking adult superhero (Zachary Levi) when anyone pronounces the secret word.
The film has been a hit with critics and audiences, scoring 90 and 88 percent respectively on movie ratings website Rotten Tomatoes and overseas ticket sales hitting $164 million.
Universal’s new release “Little” — another body-swap comedy, this time with a grown-up trapped in her teenage self — was runner-up with $15.5 million on its opening weekend, playing particularly well with female and African American audiences.
Child star Marsai Martin, who has been in popular ABC sit-com “black-ish” for five years, pitched the idea for the movie when she was just 10 after being inspired by 1980s hit “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, in which a child becomes trapped in his adult body.
Martin, 14, is the youngest producer ever on a major Hollywood production and plays the younger version of Regina Hall.
In third spot was fellow newcomer “Hellboy” which posted a disappointing $12 million for distributor Lionsgate against expectations of $17-$20 million.
The rebooted superhero movie, directed by Neil Marshall and starring “Stranger Things” actor David Harbor, was panned by critics who complained about its lack of cohesion and compared it unfavorably to Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 and 2008 entries starring Ron Perlman.
Horror film “Pet Sematary” — a remake of the 1989 film based on the Stephen King book — took fourth place with an estimated $10 million.
Fifth went to Disney’s “Dumbo,” at $9.1 million. The Tim Burton remake of the 1941 film tells the story of a small elephant with huge ears and a powerful desire to be reunited with his mama.
Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:
“Captain Marvel” ($8.6 million)
“Us” ($6.9 million)
“After” ($6.2 million)
“Missing Link” ($5.8 million)
“The Best of Enemies” ($2 million)

