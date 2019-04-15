You are here

Syria imposes new fuel rations as sanctions bite

Drivers queue for gasoline in front of a petrol station in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 15, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
DAMASCUS: Damascus on Monday imposed new limits on subsidised petrol for cars and motorbikes in regime-held areas of Syria, in the latest bid to curb a fuel crisis it blames on Western sanctions.
Owners of private cars would now be allowed just 20 liters (about 7.5 gallons) of fuel every five days, said the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources.
At petrol stations in the capital, queues hundreds of meters (yards) long have stretched along streets in the past few weeks, with drivers waiting for hours to get their fill.
Qusay, a taxi driver in his 30s, said he had camped out in his car overnight to make sure he got some fuel from a station, so far to no avail.
“I got to the front of the queue after midnight with less than 20 cars ahead, but then the petrol ran out at the station,” he told AFP, adding that “it’s still closed.”
Ahmad Al-Hamawi, 45, gave up after four long hours of waiting.
“I’ll try to forget my car in the coming days and walk to work,” said the radio program director.
The measures announced on Monday allow taxi drivers to fill up 20 liters every two days.
Motorbikes would be permitted three liters every five days, the ministry said, in what it described as a “temporary measure to fairly distribute petrol.”
The measures are the latest in a series of restrictions on the daily consumption of subsidised petrol.
On April 8, the ministry of petrol and mineral resources said it was temporarily slashing the daily cap on subsidised petrol by half, to 20 liters from 40 per vehicle.
Then on April 10 it further halved the amount to 20 liters every two days.
On Sunday, the government said it would halve the amount of fuel allocated to public institutions to run their vehicles, state news agency SANA said.
The petrol crisis follow fuel oil and cooking gas shortages over the winter.
Syrian officials have blamed the crisis on a flurry of Western sanctions targeting the Damascus regime since the start of the civil war in 2011.
In November, the US Treasury issued an advisory threatening penalties against those “involved in petroleum-related shipping transactions with the Government of Syria.”
Prime Minister Emad Khamis told journalists earlier this month that petrol shipments from Iran had been suspended for six months as Egypt was not allowing them through the Suez Canal, an allegation Cairo has denied.
The regime, backed by Iran and Russia, controls almost two-thirds of Syria after a series of victories against rebels and extremists since 2015, but the country’s main oil and gas fields in the northeast remain out of government control.

Saudi financial conference to attract hundreds of regional and international experts

Updated 16 April 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi financial conference to attract hundreds of regional and international experts

Updated 16 April 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A major conference taking place in Saudi Arabia this month will attract 2,000 business and financial leaders from the Kingdom, the region and across the world.

The Financial Sector Conference (FSC) is to be held on 24 and 25 April at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority  (SAMA) and the Capital Market Authority (CMA). It is the latest high-profile conference hosted in the Kingdom as part of an effort to attract investment, share expertise and develop Saudi Arabia’s financial sector.

Khalid Al-Homoud, member of the CMA Board of Directors and the FSC Supervision Committee, said the event was among the most prominent financial conferences in the world and will be attended by “international corporations, international rating agencies, experts and specialists in finance, investment, banking and insurance.”

“The FSC highlights the Kingdom’s position as the largest financial market in the Middle East, as it provides a single platform for all Saudi financial sector stakeholders to engage in fruitful dialogue,” Al-Homoud, said during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance Monday.

Fahad Al-Saif, Head of the Debt Management Office, Advisor to the Finance Minister and chairman of the FSC technical committee, said sessions at the conference will cover the Saudi financial sector, Islamic finance and FinTech.

“We envision the FSC being the largest platform for financial dialogue in the Middle East and among the top financial sector events in the world, serving as a key catalyst for innovation, forging partnerships and building relationships between financial institutions and investors,” Al-Saif said.

The conference will be held under the patronage of King Salman and attended by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, SAMA governor, Ahmed Al-Kholifey, and Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih, among others.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Financial Sector Conference Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Capital Market Authority (CMA) Saudi Capital Market Authority Ministry of Finance

