Syria imposes new fuel rations as sanctions bite

Saudi financial conference to attract hundreds of regional and international experts

JEDDAH: A major conference taking place in Saudi Arabia this month will attract 2,000 business and financial leaders from the Kingdom, the region and across the world.

The Financial Sector Conference (FSC) is to be held on 24 and 25 April at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and the Capital Market Authority (CMA). It is the latest high-profile conference hosted in the Kingdom as part of an effort to attract investment, share expertise and develop Saudi Arabia’s financial sector.

Khalid Al-Homoud, member of the CMA Board of Directors and the FSC Supervision Committee, said the event was among the most prominent financial conferences in the world and will be attended by “international corporations, international rating agencies, experts and specialists in finance, investment, banking and insurance.”

“The FSC highlights the Kingdom’s position as the largest financial market in the Middle East, as it provides a single platform for all Saudi financial sector stakeholders to engage in fruitful dialogue,” Al-Homoud, said during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance Monday.

Fahad Al-Saif, Head of the Debt Management Office, Advisor to the Finance Minister and chairman of the FSC technical committee, said sessions at the conference will cover the Saudi financial sector, Islamic finance and FinTech.

“We envision the FSC being the largest platform for financial dialogue in the Middle East and among the top financial sector events in the world, serving as a key catalyst for innovation, forging partnerships and building relationships between financial institutions and investors,” Al-Saif said.

The conference will be held under the patronage of King Salman and attended by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, SAMA governor, Ahmed Al-Kholifey, and Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih, among others.