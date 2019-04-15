You are here

  Senator: US does not want 'precipitous' withdrawal from Afghanistan
Senator: US does not want ‘precipitous’ withdrawal from Afghanistan

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center. File/Reuters
  Women must have a place in talks with militants, says key American politician
The US does not want to pursue a “precipitous” withdrawal from Afghanistan, a top Democratic lawmaker said in Kabul on Monday amid an ongoing push to end the war.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who sits on the influential Senate Armed Services Committee that oversees the US military, also stressed that women must have a place at the table as the US tries to negotiate with the Taliban.

President Donald Trump last year told advisers he wanted to slash America’s 14,000-strong troop presence in Afghanistan by about half, prompting criticism he was seeking to rush a withdrawal.

“What we’ve heard here (is) that whatever negotiated settlement ends the conflict, that it be done in a way that’s very deliberate, that ensures a transition that all sides can participate in, and that there should not be a precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Shaheen told reporters at the US Embassy.

Congressional colleagues agreed, she said, adding “that’s the position of the administration as well.”

“There is a deliberate position that may not always be reflected in the tweets that come from the White House,” she said, referring to Trump’s penchant of firing off unexpected foreign policy messages.

Foreign relations

Shaheen also sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and is the only woman on the panel.

She said it is vital for women to be included in talks with the Taliban, whose regime shredded any Western notion of women’s rights.

“What we know from the data is that when women are engaged, there is about a 35 percent more likely chance that those negotiations will ... endure for a longer period of time,” Shaheen said.

It’s important that “whatever comes out of any peace negotiations, that we support having women at the table.”

A fresh round of talks is expected to take place later this month between Afghan political leaders, including some officials from the Kabul government, and the Taliban.

The Taliban have long refused to speak officially with Kabul, dubbing the government a “puppet” of the West.

 

Topics: Afghanistan

Blaze engulfs Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

  City Hall spokesman said on Twitter the area was being cleared
  Paris fire brigade say fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work
PARIS: A fire broke out at Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday afternoon, a spokesman from the fire department said.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the medieval cathedral, as flames lept out besides its two bell towers, a Reuters witness said, while black smoke was seen shooting from the base of the spire, which is undergoing renovation.  

Fire spread rapidly through a major portion of the magnificent Gothic cathedral at the heart of Paris. The Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said the fire service was "trying to control the flames."

A major operation was under way, the Parisian fire department added, while a city hall spokesman said on Twitter that the area was being cleared.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the blaze. Macron's pre-recorded speech was set to be aired Monday evening, to lay out his long-awaited answers to the yellow vest crisis that has rocked the country since last November.

US President Donald Trump called the blaze "horrible" and suggested the deployment of flying water tankers.

"So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!" he tweeted.

Topics: World Paris France

