You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese troops to remain in Yemen: military council deputy
﻿

Sudanese troops to remain in Yemen: military council deputy

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
0

Sudanese troops to remain in Yemen: military council deputy

  • “We will stick to our commitment with the Arab alliance,” says Mohammad Hamdan Daglo
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Sudanese troops participating in a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen will remain in the war-wracked country until the Arab alliance achieves its goals, a senior Sudanese military official said Monday.
"We will stick to our commitment with the Arab alliance and our troops will remain until the alliance achieves its goals," Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, the number two in Sudan's new ruling military council told the official SUNA news agency.
Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir deployed troops to Yemen in 2015 as part of a major foreign policy shift that saw Khartoum break its decades-old ties with Shiite Iran and join the Saudi-led coalition.
This was the first major foreign policy announcement made by the new military rulers after ousting Bashir last week and essentially a continuation of his policy.
Sudanese media reports claim that many of the Sudanese troops fighting in Yemen are from the Rapid Support Force (RSF) paramilitary group.

Topics: Sudan Arab Coalition

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthi militia storing aircraft near neighborhoods in Sanaa: Arab coalition
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition strikes Houthi drone capabilities in Sanaa

African Union threatens to suspend Sudan's membership unless military council steps down

Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
0

African Union threatens to suspend Sudan's membership unless military council steps down

  • Replacement of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir with a transitional military council was an unacceptable coup d’etat, says AU
  • Determined protesters have managed to prevent the military from dismantling their barricades
Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
0
CAIRO: Sudan’s protest leaders piled pressure on the country’s new military rulers on Monday to hand over power immediately to a civilian government. They were joined by the African Union, which threatened to suspend Sudan’s membership unless civilian authority is in place within 15 days. The replacement of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir with a transitional military council was an unacceptable coup d’etat, the African Union said. “A military-led transition would be completely contrary to the aspirations of the people of Sudan,” it said. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA) called for the military council to be disbanded and a new interim civilian ruling council to be formed, with the armed forces having representation. “If our demand for the formation of a civilian transitional council with military representation is not met, we will not be part of the executive authority, the cabinet, and we will continue the mass escalation and the sit-ins to fulfill our demands,” SPA member Ahmed Al-Rabie said. The SPA issued its demands hours after protesters blocked an attempt to break up a sit-in outside the Defense Ministry that has continued despite Al-Bashir’s departure. Troops had gathered on three sides of the sit-in and tractors were preparing to remove stone and metal barriers, but protesters joined hands and formed rings around the sit-in area to prevent them. Outside the Defense Ministry on Monday, about 5,000 protesters chanted “Freedom, freedom” and appealed to the army to protect them. SPA representatives also renewed their calls for the head of the judiciary and his deputies and the public prosecutor to be removed. They demanded the dissolution of Bashir’s National Congress Party, the seizure of the party’s assets and the arrest of its prominent figures. “For us in the SPA, in the first stage, the transitional government stage, we will play a role in the restoration of the civil service and state institutions and establishing a democratic state,” said Gamaria Omar, another SPA member. “Afterwards, the SPA … will be a guardian of democracy.” Meanwhile, the extradition of Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges is a matter for the next civilian government, military council member Jalaluddin Sheikh said. “The decision whether to extradite Bashir to ICC will be made by a popularly elected government and not the transitional military council,” he said.
Topics: Sudan revolution Omar Al-Bashir

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Sudanese troops to remain in Yemen: military council deputy

Latest updates

Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world
0
African Union threatens to suspend Sudan's membership unless military council steps down
0
20 years on, Solskjaer hopes for another Camp Nou comeback
0
Kenya’s Cherono wins men’s Boston Marathon in sprint to tape
0
Arsenal edge past 10-man Watford, move into top four
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.