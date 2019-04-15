Sudanese troops to remain in Yemen: military council deputy

African Union threatens to suspend Sudan's membership unless military council steps down

Replacement of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir with a transitional military council was an unacceptable coup d’etat, says AU

Determined protesters have managed to prevent the military from dismantling their barricades

CAIRO: Sudan’s protest leaders piled pressure on the country’s new military rulers on Monday to hand over power immediately to a civilian government. They were joined by the African Union, which threatened to suspend Sudan’s membership unless civilian authority is in place within 15 days. The replacement of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir with a transitional military council was an unacceptable coup d’etat, the African Union said. “A military-led transition would be completely contrary to the aspirations of the people of Sudan,” it said. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA) called for the military council to be disbanded and a new interim civilian ruling council to be formed, with the armed forces having representation. “If our demand for the formation of a civilian transitional council with military representation is not met, we will not be part of the executive authority, the cabinet, and we will continue the mass escalation and the sit-ins to fulfill our demands,” SPA member Ahmed Al-Rabie said. The SPA issued its demands hours after protesters blocked an attempt to break up a sit-in outside the Defense Ministry that has continued despite Al-Bashir’s departure. Troops had gathered on three sides of the sit-in and tractors were preparing to remove stone and metal barriers, but protesters joined hands and formed rings around the sit-in area to prevent them. Outside the Defense Ministry on Monday, about 5,000 protesters chanted “Freedom, freedom” and appealed to the army to protect them. SPA representatives also renewed their calls for the head of the judiciary and his deputies and the public prosecutor to be removed. They demanded the dissolution of Bashir’s National Congress Party, the seizure of the party’s assets and the arrest of its prominent figures. “For us in the SPA, in the first stage, the transitional government stage, we will play a role in the restoration of the civil service and state institutions and establishing a democratic state,” said Gamaria Omar, another SPA member. “Afterwards, the SPA … will be a guardian of democracy.” Meanwhile, the extradition of Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges is a matter for the next civilian government, military council member Jalaluddin Sheikh said. “The decision whether to extradite Bashir to ICC will be made by a popularly elected government and not the transitional military council,” he said.