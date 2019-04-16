You are here

Egypt parliament to vote on extending El-Sisi rule

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government has been widely criticized by human rights groups for the repression of political opponents. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2019
AFP
Egypt parliament to vote on extending El-Sisi rule

  • The proposed amendments were initially introduced in February by a parliamentary bloc supportive of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
  • El-Sisi led the army’s overthrow of elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013
Updated 16 April 2019
AFP
CAIRO: Egypt’s parliament, packed with loyalists of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, is to vote Tuesday on changes to the constitution that could keep the former military chief in power until 2030.
The proposed amendments were initially introduced in February by a parliamentary bloc supportive of El-Sisi and updated this week after several rounds of parliamentary debates.
It includes changing Article 140 of the constitution to allow the Egyptian president to extend his current four-year term, which ends in 2022, by two years.
A further change would permit El-Sisi to stand for another six-year term and potentially remain president until 2030.
El-Sisi led the army’s overthrow of elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 following mass protests against the Islamist leader’s rule.
He won his first term as president in 2014 and was re-elected in March 2018 with more than 97 percent of the vote, after standing virtually unopposed.
His government has been widely criticized by human rights groups for the repression of political opponents.
But Mohamed Abu-Hamed, one of the members of parliament who pushed for constitutional amendments to keep El-Sisi in power, is adamant that the changes are a must.
“The constitution in 2014 was written under tough exceptional circumstances,” he said.
He hailed El-Sisi as a president who “took important political, economic and security measures ... (and) must continue with his reforms,” in the face of the unrest gripping neighboring countries following the toppling of veteran president Omar Al-Bashir in Sudan and the escalation of the conflict in Libya.
Keeping El-Sisi in power, he added, reflects “the will of the people.”
Since El-Sisi overthrew Morsi, Egypt has drawn heavy international criticism for its sweeping crackdown on dissent.
The authorities have jailed thousands of Morsi’s supporters as well as liberal and secular activists, including a popular blogger, actors, singers and journalists.
Last week, Human Rights Watch warned that the amendments, which would also increase the military’s political role and grant El-Sisi control over the judiciary, would “institutionalize authoritarianism.”
As El-Sisi visited Washington for talks with President Donald Trump, it urged Congress, to withhold endorsement of the Egyptian president’s bid to extend his rule.
“Congress needs to use its levers to pressure the Egyptian president to reverse course, starting with withdrawing these constitutional amendments set to consolidate authoritarian rule,” said HRW’s Michael Page.
As well as a crackdown on dissent, El-Sisi has overseen a military campaign against Daesh group-linked militants based in the Sinai Peninsula.
On Tuesday, the 596-seat parliament will also vote on a controversial article which critics fear might allow the military a greater influence in Egyptian political life.
The vote is expected to be swift after the bill passed by an overwhelming majority earlier this year.
If the bill is passed by a majority of two thirds, parliament will then hold a referendum in which Egyptians will vote on the raft of amendments.
Other proposed amendments include a quota for women’s representation of no less than 25 percent in parliament and forming a second parliamentary chamber.
Human rights groups and opposition parties say the government has intensified its crackdown on dissent with a wave of arrests ahead of the vote.

Benjamin Netanyahu passes threshold for nomination as Israel’s premier

Updated 16 April 2019
Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu passes threshold for nomination as Israel's premier

  • Under law, President Reuven Rivlin chooses a party leader whom he judges has the best prospect of putting together a ruling coalition
  • Netanyahu’s nomination had been a foregone conclusion after his Likud party captured the largest number of seats in the Knesset
Updated 16 April 2019
Reuters
0

JERUSALEM: Israel’s president said on Tuesday a majority of parliament members had advised him to have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu form a government after the April 9 election, effectively ensuring his nomination.
In office for the past decade, Netanyahu won a fifth term despite an announcement by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s in February that he intends to charge the prime minister in three corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing.
Under law, President Reuven Rivlin chooses a party leader whom he judges has the best prospect of putting together a ruling coalition. He will announce his candidate on Wednesday.
In broadcast remarks on Tuesday, the second day of Rivlin’s public consultations with political parties on their preferences for prime minister, he said Netanyahu “now has a majority of Knesset members” behind him.
“Any room I had for maneuver has effectively been removed at this moment,” the president said.
Netanyahu’s nomination had been a foregone conclusion after his right-wing Likud party captured the largest number of seats in the Knesset in last week’s ballot and his closest rival, centrist Benny Gantz, conceded defeat.
Netanyahu has said he intends to build a coalition with five far-right, right-wing and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that would give the Likud-led government 65 seats, four more than the outgoing administration he heads.
Representatives of all of those parties told Rivlin at the meetings, broadcast live on the Internet, that they recommended Netanyahu get the nod.
Gantz, a former military chief of staff whose Blue and White party won 35 parliamentary seats, would likely be next in line to try to assemble a government if Netanyahu fails to do so within 42 days of being chosen by Rivlin.
Netanyahu is under no legal obligation to resign if indicted. He can still argue, at a pre-trial hearing with Mandelblit whose date has not been set, against the formal filing of bribery and fraud charges against him.
The Israeli leader, whose supporters hail his tough security policies and international outreach, is set to become the country’s longest-serving prime minister in July.

Topics: elections Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

