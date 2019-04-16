You are here

UAE's Finablr to list on London Stock Exchange

Finablr is planning to raise $200 million from the sale of new shares on the London Stock Exchange. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2019
Reuters
UAE's Finablr to list on London Stock Exchange

  • Finablr brands include UAE Exchange, Travelex Holdings and Xpress Money
  • The final offer price will be determined following a book-building process
Updated 16 April 2019
Reuters
United Arab Emirates-based payments and foreign exchange company Finablr plans to proceed with an initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, a week after the company revealed that it was considering one.
Finablr, whose brands include UAE Exchange, Travelex Holdings and Xpress Money, said on Tuesday the final offer price will be determined following a book-building process, with the listing currently expected in May.
Finablr confirmed it is planning to raise $200 million from the sale of new stock, with some existing shares also being offered for sale. It plans to sell at least 25 percent of its equity.
The prospectus is expected to be published on or around May 1, the company said in a statement.
The move follows Middle East payments firm Network International listing in London last week. Italian payments firm Nexi is due to debut in Milan this week, with the company valued at €5.7 billion ($6.44 billion).
Payments processing assets have become highly sought after as consumers worldwide switch to digital from cash, commanding impressive valuations for companies in the sector.

Topics: Markets London Stock Exchange Finablr UAE

US fines Italian lender UniCredit $1.3 billion in sanctions probe

Updated 16 April 2019
AP
US fines Italian lender UniCredit $1.3 billion in sanctions probe

  • UniCredit operates in several European countries
  • Its German subsidiary, UniCredit Bank, agreed to plead guilty in US federal court to sanctions violations involving Iran
Updated 16 April 2019
AP
MILAN: Italian bank UniCredit will pay $1.3 billion (€1.5 billion) to settle charges by the US government that it violated sanctions against Iran and other countries.
UniCredit, which operates in several European countries, said Tuesday that its German subsidiary, UniCredit Bank, agreed to plead guilty in US federal court to sanctions violations involving Iran.
A US Depart of Treasury statement said the fine resolves an investigation by its foreign assets control office into violations of US sanctions, including related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
It cited the processing of over $500 million in payments in 2,000 operations from 2007 to 2011, a period during which UniCredit operated a US-dollar account for the Iranian state-owned shipping company.
UniCredit said it had booked provisions beyond the settlement.

Topics: banking Finance US Italy UniCredit

