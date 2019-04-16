You are here

﻿

Inji Aflatoun, Egyptian painter and feminist, gets Google Doodle for her 95th birthday

Inji Aflatoun, one of Egypt’s best-known painters and a leading feminist, was honored with a Google Doodle to celebrate what would have been her 95th birthday. (Google)
Prisoners, 1957, oil on canvas by Inji Aflatoun. (Courtesy Barjeel Art Foundation)
Donshway, 1958, oil on wood by Inji Aflatoun. (Courtesy Safarkhan Art Gallery)
Loom, 1955, oil on canvas by Inji Aflatoun. (Courtesy Safarkhan Art Gallery)
Martyrs Procession, oil on canvas by Inji Aflatoun. (Courtesy Safarkhan Art Gallery)
Mathbahat Dinshaway (the Dinshaway Massacre), c. 1950, ink on paper by Inji Aflatoun. (Courtesy Barjeel Art Foundation)
Soldier (Fedayeen), 1970, oil on canvas on wood by Inji Aflatoun. (Courtesy Safarkhan Art Gallery)
Tarqab (expectation), c. 1940, ink on paper by Inji Aflatoun. (Courtesy Barjeel Art Foundation)
DUBAI: Inji Aflatoun, one of Egypt’s best-known painters and a leading feminist, was honored today with a Google Doodle to celebrate what would have been her 95th birthday.

The doodle features Aflatoun in front of her canvas of surrealist and cubist paintings, which led critics to call her a “pioneer of modern Egyptian art,” according to Google’s description of the creative talent.

Aflatoun was born in Cairo in 1924 to a Muslim family that she described was “semi-feudal and bourgeois” — her father, Hazzan, was an entomologist who founded the entomology department of Cairo University aside from being the dean of the science faulty; her mother Salha, meanwhile, was a French-trained dress-designer who served in the women’s committee of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

Under the mentorship of her private art tutor, Kamel Al-Timisani, Aflatoun was introduced to surrealist and cubist aesthetics.

Aflatoun was also drawn into the feminist movement, joining Iskra – a Communist youth party – in 1942, and becoming a founding member of the League of University and Institutes’ Young Women in 1945 and representing the league during the same year at the first conference of Women’s International Democratic Federation in Paris.

She also wrote two political pamphlets — “Eighty Million Women with Us” in 1948 and “We Egyptian Women” in 1949 — which heavily attacked class and gender oppression, mainly because of British rule.

She was arrested and imprisoned by Gamal Abdel Nasser’s government during a round-up of communists in the mid-50s, and since her release in 1963 devoted her time to painting.

Aflatoun died on April 17, 1989, just a day after celebrating her 65th birthday.

Topics: Google Doodle Inji Aflatoun Egypt art

Inside Dua Lipa’s ‘eye-opening’ trip to Lebanon

Dua Lipa’s parents fled the conflict in the Balkans, leading the singer to empathize with the refugees. AFP
DUBAI: British singer Dua Lipa shared an emotional message with her 28.5 million Instagram followers this week, after spending three days at various refugee camps in Lebanon.

The Grammy-winning singer visited camps in Rayak and Bekaa with UNICEF to meet with refugee children whose families fled the war in Syria.

View this post on Instagram

Lipa, whose parents fled the conflict in the Balkans in 1992, said, “This is personal for me. My parents fled a war-torn region and built a life for themselves in a new place. And each one of the refugee children I met has parents just like my own, who have tried to make the best decisions they could for their families.

“You can read about the conditions or see the challenges on TV, but you don’t really feel the absolute dire circumstances for refugees from Syria until you see them for yourself,” she added in a released statement.

The star took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her visit, in which she can be seen smiling and laughing as children from the camp surround her.

She described the experience as “eye-opening” in a lengthy Instagram post and added, “I particularly want to speak up for refugees as I feel I have a personal connection to seeing people adapt to any circumstance they were put in because of conflict. No family or child chooses to leave their home. They all have dreams. They all deserve equality and a place to be able to live, learn and reach their full potential.”

The “One Kiss” singer — who is no stranger to the Middle East, having performed in Abu Dhabi in February 2018 — paid tribute to the strength of the children she met.

“I always believe in children as they are our future and we have to take care of them. It was a heartbreaking and emotional yet hopeful experience after seeing these kids still laugh and smile and make the most of a bad situation. I have experienced all first-hand the activities and opportunities UNICEF give to young people who have been left without a home because of the war in Syria and it’s nice to see that these children have a community where they feel safe and protected,” she said.

