US fines Italian lender UniCredit $1.3 billion in sanctions probe

﻿

Unicredit’s German subsidiary, UniCredit Bank, agreed to plead guilty in US federal court to sanctions violations involving Iran. (AFP)
  • UniCredit operates in several European countries
  • Its German subsidiary, UniCredit Bank, agreed to plead guilty in US federal court to sanctions violations involving Iran
MILAN: Italian bank UniCredit will pay $1.3 billion (€1.5 billion) to settle charges by the US government that it violated sanctions against Iran and other countries.
UniCredit, which operates in several European countries, said Tuesday that its German subsidiary, UniCredit Bank, agreed to plead guilty in US federal court to sanctions violations involving Iran.
A US Depart of Treasury statement said the fine resolves an investigation by its foreign assets control office into violations of US sanctions, including related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
It cited the processing of over $500 million in payments in 2,000 operations from 2007 to 2011, a period during which UniCredit operated a US-dollar account for the Iranian state-owned shipping company.
UniCredit said it had booked provisions beyond the settlement.

Arabian Centres to launch largest Saudi IPO since 2014

Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

  • Arabian Centres said on Tuesday it will offer 95 million shares, representing 20 percent of the company
  • Up to 10 percent of the offering would be allocated to retail investors
RIYADH: Shopping mall operator Arabian Centres, owned by Fawaz Alhokair Group, will this month launch what could be Saudi Arabia’s largest initial public offering (IPO) in five years, which it hopes will raise around $1 billion.
Arabian Centres said on Tuesday it will offer 95 million shares, representing 20 percent of the company, in what would be this year’s first Saudi IPO.
Riyadh has been encouraging more family-owned companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets as part of reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenue.
The Arabian Centres IPO is planned to start around April 28, said Chief Executive Olivier Nougarou, and could raise “in the range of $1 billion, but it’s very difficult to confirm...”
That would make it Saudi Arabia’s biggest IPO since National Commercial Bank raised $6 billion in 2014, Refinitiv data shows.
Up to 10 percent of the offering would be allocated to retail investors, with the remaining offered to institutional investors locally and abroad, Nougarou said.
The prospectus will be delivered in a few days, he added.
“There is a strong interest from investors right now for Saudi Arabia,” Nougarou told reporters. “If you look at the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia, there is a lot to do, there is strong potential and that’s what investors are believing.”
The Saudi index has gained over 16 percent so far this year, making it one of the Gulf’s best performing markets in 2019, fueled by an increase in foreign fund flows as it entered the FTSE Russell’s emerging market index last month.
Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco is set to raise $12 billion with its first international bond issue after receiving more than $100 billion in orders, the latest sign of recovery.
Arabian Centres, which has 19 malls across 10 cities in the kingdom, plans to increase that to 27 within four years, including four in the next 12 months, Nougarou said.
Four cinemas are already under construction, with 12 more to come over the next two years, he added. A decades-long ban on movie theaters was lifted last year.
Morgan Stanley, Samba Capital, NCB Capital, and Goldman Sachs are the joint financial advisers and bookrunners for the IPO. Other bookrunners include EFG Hermes KSA, Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, Credit Suisse, and Natixis.

