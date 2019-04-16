Princess Reema takes oath as new Saudi ambassador to the US

RIYADH: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan on Tuesday was sworn in as new Saudi ambassador to the US before King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

Princess Reema replaced Prince Khaled bin Salman, who was appointed as the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

Also sworn in were Saudi Ambassador to Austria Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan; to Cameroon, Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Cheaibi and to Cyprus, Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, were sworn in after reciting the oath of loyalty: “I swear by Almighty Allah to be faithful to my religion, to my King and my country; to never reveal any state secrets; to preserve the Kingdom’s interests and laws at home and abroad; and to perform my duty with sincerity, honesty and loyalty.”

After taking the oath, the newly appointed ambassadors and Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Sultan, Ambassador to the UK, Issam bin Ahmed Al-Thaqafi, Ambassador to Indonesia and Abdullah bin Hajaj Al-Mutairi, Ambassador to Georgia, were honored to salute King Salman and listen to his directions.

The ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif; Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf; Saudi Minister of State, Cabinet member and Chief of the Royal Court Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Issa and Assistant Special Secretary to King Salman Tamim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Salem.