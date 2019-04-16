Princess Reema takes oath as new Saudi ambassador to the US

You are here

﻿

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan was appointed Saudi ambassador to the US. (SPA)
The newly appointed ambassadors were sworn in before King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan takes his oath as the new Saudi ambassador to the Austria. (SPA)
King Salman with the newly appointed ambassadors. (SPA)
RIYADH: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan on Tuesday was sworn in as new Saudi ambassador to the US before King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

Princess Reema replaced Prince Khaled bin Salman, who was appointed as the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

Also sworn in were Saudi Ambassador to Austria Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan; to Cameroon, Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Cheaibi and to Cyprus, Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, were sworn in after reciting the oath of loyalty: “I swear by Almighty Allah to be faithful to my religion, to my King and my country; to never reveal any state secrets; to preserve the Kingdom’s interests and laws at home and abroad; and to perform my duty with sincerity, honesty and loyalty.”

After taking the oath, the newly appointed ambassadors and Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Sultan, Ambassador to the UK, Issam bin Ahmed Al-Thaqafi, Ambassador to Indonesia and Abdullah bin Hajaj Al-Mutairi, Ambassador to Georgia, were honored to salute King Salman and listen to his directions.

The ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif; Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf; Saudi Minister of State, Cabinet member and Chief of the Royal Court Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Issa and Assistant Special Secretary to King Salman Tamim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Salem.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

‘Watan 89’: Saudi security forces’ explosive display of firepower

Updated 16 April 2019
Essam Al-Ghalib
0

‘Watan 89’: Saudi security forces’ explosive display of firepower

  • The exercise in the eastern region followed similar training along the Kingdom’s northern borders and around Madinah.
  • Crack teams took part in car chases, hand-to-hand combat and vehicle assault demonstration
Updated 16 April 2019
Essam Al-Ghalib
0

AL-AHSA: Saudi Arabia’s elite security forces put on an explosive display of firepower during an adrenaline-charged show of military might.

Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif watched the no-holds-barred closing ceremony of the third joint training exercise for Watan 89, a special forces team composed of 13 different sectors from the Ministry of Interior and the Presidency of State Security.

Crack teams took part in car chases, hand-to-hand combat and vehicle assault demonstrations, and used helicopters and explosives to show the Kingdom’s level of readiness for dealing with any serious internal security threats.

Crack teams from 13 special forces units of the Saudi Ministry of Interior and the Presidency of State Security in formation at the start of the Watan 89 joint training exercise in Al-Ahsa on April 15, 2019. (AN photo by Essam Al-Ghalib)

On arrival at the exercise Prince Abdul Aziz received Eastern Province Deputy Gov. Prince Ahmad bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, who supervised the joint tactical exercise, and Maj. Gen. Muzli Hamed bin Al-Tuwairqi, in-charge of installations security forces.

Speaking at the ceremony, Al-Qahtani said the Saudi Ministry of Interior gave its full backing to Watan 89 and the development of training in order to “maintain security and protect the capabilities and assets of the homeland.”

He added: “Members of the internal security forces participated in this exercise for several weeks at this site, which was full of operational training in terms of command and control, as well as field tactical training by land, sea and air.”

The exercises in the eastern region followed similar training along the Kingdom’s northern borders and around Madinah.

Al-Qahtani thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support for the defense sector.

Heliborne troops participate in the anti-terrorism operation demonstration in al-Ahsa on April 15, 2019. (AAN photo by Essam Al-Ghalib)

 

 

Topics: Al-Ahsa

