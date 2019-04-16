You are here

  • Home
  • Danish police ban anti-Muslim provocateur’s protest
﻿

Danish police ban anti-Muslim provocateur’s protest

Danish police officer stands guard during a conflict at Norrebro in Copenhagen after a demonstration in the area on April 14, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

Danish police ban anti-Muslim provocateur’s protest

  • Police said Tuesday they are investigating an object resembling a hand grenade found in the square where Rasmus Paludan was to stage his demonstration
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

COPENHAGEN: Danish police have banned a second demonstration by an anti-Muslim provocateur in a neighborhood in Copenhagen with a large population of immigrants to avoid unrest.
Police said Tuesday they are investigating an object resembling a hand grenade found in the square where Rasmus Paludan was to stage his demonstration.
Police on Monday canceled a similar demonstration in suburban Copenhagen by Paludan, but counter-demonstrators then set garbage containers on fire and police had to use tear gas to disperse them.
Unrest started Sunday after Paludan, a lawyer who has held dozens of anti-Muslim demonstrations across Denmark under heavy police protection in recent months, threw the Qur’an in the air several times on a square in the Copenhagen neighborhood of Noerrebro before a raging crowd.

Topics: Denmark Muslims

Philippine police: 4 wives of Abu Sayyaf commanders arrested

Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
AP
0

Philippine police: 4 wives of Abu Sayyaf commanders arrested

  • The women were arrested in raids on houses in southern Zamboanga city
Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
AP
0

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines: Philippine police on Tuesday arrested four women they said were wives of Abu Sayyaf commanders who took care of their financial transactions, helped procure guns and bomb parts and arranged the travels of foreign militants to the country.
The women were arrested in raids on houses in southern Zamboanga city where authorities seized two grenades, a bag of suspected ammonium nitrate and electrical parts that can be used in making bombs, police officials said.
The women worked under Abu Sayyaf leader Hajjan Sawadjaan, the main suspect in the Jan. 27 bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral during a Mass that killed 23 people in nearby Sulu province’s capital town of Jolo. The cathedral attack by two suspected suicide bombers sparked the latest military offensive against the Abu Sayyaf.
“The women are the wives of Abu Sayyaf group leaders,” a police report said without identifying the militant husbands of the women. They “are being utilized by the ASG for their financial transactions, procurement and transportation of firearms and explosives and the facilitation of recruitment and travel of foreign fighters to the Philippines,” it said.
Sawadjaan has been regarded as the current leader of small armed groups aligned with the Daesh group in the southern Philippines, homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation. Police officials suspect he may be harboring at least one more potential suicide attacker, an Arab militant, in his jungle encampment near mountainous Ptikul town in Sulu.
The Abu Sayyaf, which has been blacklisted by the US and Philippine governments for deadly bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings, is estimated to have 200-300 fighters. It has been weakened by battle losses and surrenders but remains a national security threat.

Topics: Philippines Abu Sayyaf

Latest updates

Danish police ban anti-Muslim provocateur’s protest
0
Philippine police: 4 wives of Abu Sayyaf commanders arrested
0
Algeria military chief 'looking at all solutions' to solve crisis
0
Inside Dua Lipa’s ‘eye-opening’ trip to Lebanon
0
Repairs to Notre Dame cathedral ‘could take decades’ experts warn, as donations worth €600m pour in
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.