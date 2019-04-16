Iraqi PM ahead of Saudi Arabia visit: Facing a major shift in relationship with Riyadh

RIYADH: Iraq's prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia that his country was facing a major shift in its relationship with Riyadh.

Abdul-Mahdi tweeted: "I will begin an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, accompanied by a delegation of senior ministers and business leaders.

"During the visit, I will sign a number of bilateral agreements to strengthen cooperation between our countries."

A Saudi Arabian delegation visited Iraq earlier in April, when a new consulate in Baghdad was opened and $1 billion in loans for development projects in Iraq was announced.

The opening of the new consulate building came as senior ministers from the Kingdom visited Baghdad as part of a meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.