Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end US involvement in Yemen war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has vetoed a congressional resolution that sought to end US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, the White House said on Tuesday.
“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump said in the veto message.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said the move “is a positive signal of US resolve towards America’s allies” in a Tweet early on Wednesday.
President Trump’s assertion of support to the Arab Coalition in Yemen is a positive signal of US resolve towards America’s allies. Common strategic interests are best served with this clear commitment.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) April 17, 2019
Coalition continues to work without interruption to support peace through UN led Stockholm Agreement & its commitment to the humanitarian & political dimensions of the Yemen crisis unshakable. President Trump’s important decision is both timely & strategic.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) April 17, 2019
The resolution passed the House of Representatives in April and the Senate in March, marking the first time both chambers of Congress had supported a War Powers resolution, which limits the president’s ability to send troops into action.
Neither the 247-175 tally in the Democratic-majority House nor the 54-46 vote in the Republican-led Senate would be enough to override the veto, which would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers.