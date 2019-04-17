You are here

  • Home
  • US says Sudan new regime can exit terror list if progress made
﻿

US says Sudan new regime can exit terror list if progress made

Protesters have remained on the street, calling on the military council to step aside. (Reuters)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

US says Sudan new regime can exit terror list if progress made

  • Al-Arabiya sources: Omar Al-Bashir has been moved to Kober prison in Khartoum
  • Protesters have remained on the street, calling on the military council to step aside
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The United States is willing to remove Sudan from its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism if its new military leaders take tangible steps, a US official said Tuesday.
Sudanese officials have for years sought to get off the list, engaging in inconclusive talks with the United States.
A State Department official said that Washington had renewed its willingness to consider a delisting during meetings with the military rulers who last week ousted veteran leader Omar Al-Bashir in the wake of months of street protests.

Al-Bashir has been moved to Kober prison in Khartoum, Al-Arabiya TV has reported, quoting sources.
A way to rescind the designation “may be available if there is a fundamental change in the leadership and policies and if the Transitional Military Council is not supporting acts of international terrorism and provides assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
But the official said that the US was not considering delisting Sudan “at this time.”
The comments come two days after the top US diplomat in Khartoum, Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis, met with the deputy head of the military council, Mohammad Hamdan Daglo.
The US official said that the United States was also encouraging the military council to “move quickly” to include civilians in the interim government and hold elections.
Protesters have remained on the street, calling on the military council to step aside.
The US had turbulent relations with Sudan during Bashir’s three decades in power, in which he allied himself with Islamists, was accused of plotting genocide in the Darfur region and during the 1990s gave refuge to Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.
But in his later years, Bashir sought smoother ties with the United States and especially wanted the removal of the terror label, which had severely deterred foreign investors.

Topics: Sudan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet vows support for Sudanese people
0
Middle-East
Fear of army action as Sudan protesters toughen stand

Dozens of Houthi militants killed in clashes

Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dozens of Houthi militants killed in clashes

  • The Yemeni army's attack forced the Houthis to flee
  • The new law will allow the Yemeni government to legally prosecute the militants
Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Yemeni army killed 70 Houthi militants, including senior officers, on Tuesday in Al-Dhale province south of Yemen, Saudi state agency SPA reported.

The clashes in the Hamak front, which also left 20 Houthis injured, broke out when the militia tried to block a main road in Al-Nadira district and a secondary road in Hamak, but Yemeni troops forced them to retract.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni parliament held talks in Seiyun to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist group.

The new law would include individuals in any way affiliated to the Houthis or any of its auxiliary bodies, as well all its higher political bodies, field workers, and fighters.

Also, any Houthi finances would be held until a decision is made by the court.

The law would also state that all the Houthi violations committed against the state are considered terror attacks under the Yemeni constitution and should receive the highest forms of punishment.

Topics: Yemen Houthi yemeni army

Related

Breaking News 0
Middle-East
Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end US involvement in Yemen war
0
Middle-East
Sudanese troops to remain in Yemen: military council deputy

Latest updates

Foxconn chairman announces bid for Taiwan presidency
0
Dozens of Houthi militants killed in clashes
0
‘Game of Thrones’ premiere sets a viewership record for HBO
0
India cancels poll in southern area over ‘vote buying’
0
Loan, margin growth lift Emirates NBD quarterly net profit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.