New Zealand disarms police as terror threat level lowered

The man accused of shooting dead 50 Muslim worshippers in a Christchurch mosque sat impassively April 5 as a New Zealand judge ordered him to undergo tests to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial for murder. (File/AFP)
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said “there is no current specific threat”
  • Frontline New Zealand police have historically not carried firearms and many people were shocked to see them heavily armed after the Christchurch mosque attacks
WELLINGTON: New Zealand police on Wednesday ended the routine arming of frontline officers as the terrorism threat level was lowered a month after the Christchurch mosques massacre.
Police and security agencies reduced the threat level from high to medium, meaning authorities judge that another attack, violent criminal behavior, or violent protest remains “feasible” rather than “very likely.”
The level is still higher than it was before the March 15 attacks, when the threat was deemed to be “low.”
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said “there is no current specific threat,” but the security agencies believed the medium level “accurately reflects our current status.”
Frontline New Zealand police have historically not carried firearms and many people were shocked to see them heavily armed after 50 Muslims were gunned down while at Friday prayers.
Police commissioner Mike Bush said with the easing of the security threat level, the police had reassessed their position on arming frontline staff and the carrying of weapons would now be decided on a case-by-case basis.
The decision was made after “significant consultation” with mosques and Islamic Centers in relation to ongoing security, although Bush said he would not release details.
“There was never any intention for the routine carriage of firearms to continue indefinitely,” Bush said.
“Generally this means frontline staff will transition back to our normal approach regarding carriage and access to firearms.
The police also released a timeline of the mosque attacks, showing it took 18 minutes from the time of the first emergency call to the apprehension of the alleged shooter.
A 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, faces 50 murder charges and 39 of attempted murder over the attack.

Foxconn chairman announces bid for Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI: The boss of tech giant Foxconn said Wednesday he will be running for president of Taiwan — after securing the backing of a local Sea Goddess.

Gou, who announced this week he was stepping back from frontline operations at the Apple supplier, said he would seek the nomination of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party.

“I am willing to join the party’s primary. If I win, I will represent the KMT in the 2020 elections,” he said at a KMT meeting in Taipei.

Guo also said he would “fully support” the party’s candidate if he failed to secure the nomination.

Earlier Wednesday while visiting a temple of local sea goddess Matsu in New Taipei city, the 69-year-old said the goddess “told me to step forward ... to help the people.”

Gou is expected to face KMT heavyweights including former party chairman Eric Chu and former parliamentary speaker Wang Jin-pyng, who have announced their intentions to run for president.

Chu lost to incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the Beijing-skeptic Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2016 presidential elections.

Tsai, 62, has said she will seek re-election in the January 11 polls. She faces a challenge from pro-independence former premier William Lai in the party’s primary.

The DPP is set to announce its presidential candidate later this month.

Also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn assembles Apple iPhones as well as parts and accessories for other international brands.

Known for his aggressive deal making, Gou has been snapping up investments from Japan to India in a bid to diversify from electronics assembly.

Gou was born in 1950 in Taipei to parents who had fled the Communist victory in China’s civil war. He studied shipping management in college while supporting himself with part-time jobs.

He started his business in 1974 making television parts with an investment of Tw$100,000 ($3,250 at current exchange rates) from his mother, and later began producing computer parts — eventually growing to become the world’s biggest contract electronics maker.

