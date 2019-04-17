You are here

  • Home
  • Activity detected at North Korea nuclear site: US monitor
﻿

Activity detected at North Korea nuclear site: US monitor

A February summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without agreement on Pyongyang’s nuclear program. (File/AP)
Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
0

Activity detected at North Korea nuclear site: US monitor

  • Kim earlier signed a vaguely-worded deal on the “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”
  • Yongbyon is home to the country’s first nuclear reactor, and is the only known source of plutonium for the North’s weapons program
Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
0

SEOUL: Activity has been detected at North Korea’s main nuclear site, suggesting Pyongyang may be reprocessing radioactive material into bomb fuel since the collapse of a summit with Washington, a US monitor said Wednesday.
The possible signs of fresh reprocessing activity last week come after a February summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without agreement on Pyongyang’s nuclear program.
Since then North Korea has said it was mulling options for its diplomacy with the US and Kim said last week he was open to talks with Trump only if Washington came with the “proper attitude.”
The Center for Strategic and International Studies said satellite imagery of the Yongbyon nuclear site on April 12 showed five railcars near its uranium enrichment facility and radiochemistry laboratory.
“In the past these specialized railcars appear to have been associated with the movement of radioactive material or reprocessing campaigns,” the Washington-based monitor said.
“The current activity, along with their configurations, does not rule out their possible involvement in such activity, either before or after a reprocessing campaign.”
Trump and Kim held their first landmark summit in Singapore last June, where the North Korean leader signed a vaguely-worded deal on the “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”
But their failure to reach agreement at their second summit in Hanoi on walking back Pyongyang’s nuclear program in exchange for relaxation of sanctions has raised questions over the future of the wider process.
The US president walked away from a partial deal proposed by Kim, which included an offer to dismantle the Yongbyon complex.
About 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Pyongyang, Yongbyon is home to the country’s first nuclear reactor, and is the only known source of plutonium for the North’s weapons program.
Yongbyon is not believed to be the North’s only uranium enrichment facility and closing it down would not in and of itself signal an end to the country’s atomic program.
North Korea suspended nuclear and missile testing during the diplomatic process in 2018 but the International Atomic Energy Agency has said there were indications that Yongbyon has been in use as recently as the end of February.

Topics: North Korea nuclear

Related

0
Business & Economy
Hyundai Heavy says Aramco buys 17% stake in S.Korean refiner unit for $1.2bn
0
World
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in seeks fourth summit with Kim Jong Un

Foxconn chairman announces bid for Taiwan presidency

Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
0

Foxconn chairman announces bid for Taiwan presidency

  • He will run under a ticket from the Beijing-friendly opposition Kuomintang party
Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
0

TAIPEI: The boss of tech giant Foxconn said Wednesday he will be running for president of Taiwan — after securing the backing of a local Sea Goddess.

Gou, who announced this week he was stepping back from frontline operations at the Apple supplier, said he would seek the nomination of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party.

“I am willing to join the party’s primary. If I win, I will represent the KMT in the 2020 elections,” he said at a KMT meeting in Taipei.

Guo also said he would “fully support” the party’s candidate if he failed to secure the nomination.

Earlier Wednesday while visiting a temple of local sea goddess Matsu in New Taipei city, the 69-year-old said the goddess “told me to step forward ... to help the people.”

Gou is expected to face KMT heavyweights including former party chairman Eric Chu and former parliamentary speaker Wang Jin-pyng, who have announced their intentions to run for president.

Chu lost to incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the Beijing-skeptic Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2016 presidential elections.

Tsai, 62, has said she will seek re-election in the January 11 polls. She faces a challenge from pro-independence former premier William Lai in the party’s primary.

The DPP is set to announce its presidential candidate later this month.

Also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn assembles Apple iPhones as well as parts and accessories for other international brands.

Known for his aggressive deal making, Gou has been snapping up investments from Japan to India in a bid to diversify from electronics assembly.

Gou was born in 1950 in Taipei to parents who had fled the Communist victory in China’s civil war. He studied shipping management in college while supporting himself with part-time jobs.

He started his business in 1974 making television parts with an investment of Tw$100,000 ($3,250 at current exchange rates) from his mother, and later began producing computer parts — eventually growing to become the world’s biggest contract electronics maker.

Topics: Foxconn Taiwan Terry Gou

Related

0
World
Foxconn’s Gou hints at run for Taiwan presidency
0
Business & Economy
Apple contractor Foxconn posts below-forecast profit on soaring operating costs

Latest updates

Pakistan’s Imran Khan to visit China next week for Belt and Road Forum
0
US handbags, ketchup on $20bn EU tariff list over subsidy dispute
0
Netanyahu election victory set to be formalised
0
Iran closes oil wells in flood-hit Khuzestan province, output drops
0
Boxing: Iranian woman cancels return home after arrest warrant issued
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.