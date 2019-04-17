You are here

Oil prices rise for a second day on China demand, US stockpile drop

OPEC and its partners will decide in June whether to continue to curb their production, although concerns have arisen over Russia’s willingness to stick with the cuts. (Reuters)
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
  • China’s refinery throughput in March rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier to 12.49 million barrels per day
  • OPEC and its partners will decide in June whether to continue to curb their production
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
SEOUL: Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on signs of strong demand from refineries in China, the world’s second-largest crude user, amid tightening supply as producers curtail output and as oil inventories in the United States fell unexpectedly.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose 21 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $71.93 a barrel by 0319 GMT. Brent gained as much 0.5 percent to 72.08 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 8 and the highest this year.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.45 per barrel, up 40 cents, or 0.6 percent from their previous settlement.
“Crude oil futures edged up as market sentiments were buoyed by a surprise drawdown in US crude oil inventories and tighter market fundamentals in the current term,” said Benjamin Lu, commodities analyst at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures.
China’s refinery throughput in March rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier to 53.04 million tons, or 12.49 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
The steady demand growth in China is occurring as a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, to limit their output by 1.2 million bpd in 2019 has curtailed global supplies.
Crude oil supply has also declined in 2019 as the United States imposed economic sanctions on OPEC members Venezuela and Iran.
The tightening supply and demand fundamentals have pushed WTI up more than 40 percent this year and Brent up by more than 30 percent.
In June, OPEC and its partners will decide whether to continue to curb their production, although concerns have arisen over Russia’s willingness to stick with the cuts.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas company Gazprom, expected the global oil deal between OPEC and its allies to end in the first half of the year, a company official said on Tuesday.
“As the possibility of Russia ending the OPEC deal remains, that is capping further gains,” said Kim Kwang-rae, commodity analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul.
An unexpected fall in US crude inventories also supported higher oil prices.
US crude inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week ended April 12 to 452.7 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.7 million barrels, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) released on Tuesday.
Official data on US inventories from the Energy Information Administration is due to be released on Wednesday.

0
0
Pakistan’s Imran Khan to visit China next week for Belt and Road Forum

Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

Pakistan’s Imran Khan to visit China next week for Belt and Road Forum

  • China has pledged about $60 billion in infrastructure loans for Pakistan, touted as a success story of its Belt and Road initiative
  • But Pakistan’s economy has hit serious turbulence over the past year
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next week to meet its leaders and deliver a keynote speech at the vast Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, the South Asian nation’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as economic anxiety grows at home.
China has pledged about $60 billion in infrastructure loans for Pakistan, touted as a success story of its Belt and Road initiative, which aims to build road and maritime trading routes across the globe.
But Pakistan’s economy has hit serious turbulence over the past year and Islamabad is now finalizing a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stave off a balance of payments crisis, despite more than $10 billion in short-term loans from allies such as China and Saudi Arabia.
Khan will visit China from April 25, and give a keynote speech at the three-day Belt and Road Forum that starts the following day. The high-profile gathering is one of China’s biggest annual state events.
“In addition to participating in the Belt and Road Forum, the Prime Minister would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang,” the ministry said in a statement.
The two countries will sign several pacts to enhance cooperation, and Khan will meet corporate and business leaders, it added.
Khan’s visit to Pakistan’s all-weather friend China comes as his government, in power since August, faces a deepening economic crisis, with a ballooning current account deficit and fast-depleting foreign reserves.
It initially tried to avoid an IMF bailout by securing loans from friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates but has since changed tack and said it had agreed in principle to turn to the IMF.
The long-delayed rescue package would be Pakistan’s 13th IMF bailout program since the late 1980s.

Topics: Pakistan China

0
0
