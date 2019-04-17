You are here

French food group Danone keeps profit outlook despite weak Q1

Danone said it was on track to deliver on its 2020 goals for an operating margin above 16 percent of its sales. (Reuters)
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
  • Danone said first-quarter underlying sales had risen by a relatively modest 0.8 percent to €6.138 billion
  • The company expects sales growth to accelerate in the second half of the year.
PARIS: French food group Danone kept its forecasts for a further rise in sales and profits this year although weaker demand for infant formula products in China and a consumer boycott in Morocco weighed on first-quarter sales.
Danone, the world’s largest yoghurt maker, said first-quarter underlying sales had risen by a relatively modest 0.8 percent to $6.94 billion (€6.138 billion), marking a slowdown from 2.4 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The company nevertheless expected sales growth to accelerate in the second half of the year.
“The first quarter showed a start of the year in line with expectations ... We are pleased with the momentum of the business which will become increasingly visible from the second quarter. This gives us every confidence that we will meet our full year guidance,” CEO Emmanuel Faber said in a statement.
Danone reiterated it was targeting group like-for-like sales growth of around 3 percent and an operating margin above 15 percent for 2019.
Danone added it was on track to deliver on its 2020 goals for an operating margin above 16 percent of its sales and like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent.
Danone’s waters division and its dairy business put in solid performances over the quarter, but sales of Danone’s Early Life Nutrition products in China fell around 15 percent in the quarter, partly due to a lower birth rate in China.
This compared with a 10 percent decline in the fourth quarter 2018 and a 20 percent decline in the third quarter, in that division.
China is an important source of growth for Danone, contributing about 30 percent of sales of the Early Life Nutrition business, which makes infant formula and general baby food products.
Danone said it still expected the business in China to return to growth in the second half of 2019.
Danone also said its sale of Earthbound Farm, announced last week, would improve its recurring operating margins in 2019.

Five million lost jobs in India between 2016 and 2018

Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
  • The report by the Azim Premji University comes as Indians are voting in a staggered general election, which is due to end on May 19
  • The unemployed were mostly higher educated and young people, in the 20-24 age range
NEW DELHI: At least five million Indians lost their jobs between 2016 and 2018, and young urban men are being hit hardest, a Bengaluru-based private university said in a report on Tuesday.
The report by the Azim Premji University comes as Indians are voting in a staggered general election, which is due to end on May 19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government keen to defend its economic record, including on jobs.
“In addition to rising open unemployment among the higher educated, the less educated (and likely informal) workers have also seen job losses and reduced work opportunities since 2016,” said Amit Basole, an economist and lead author of the report.
The report did not say how many jobs were created during the period.
Modi’s abrupt withdrawal of high value currency notes from circulation in November 2016, with the aim of curbing tax evasion and promoting digital transactions, disrupted small businesses and sparked layoffs.
The introduction of a national sales tax the following year compounded difficulties for some businesses.
The unemployed were mostly higher educated and young people, in the 20-24 age range, according to the study titled “State of Working India 2019.”
“Among urban men, for example, this age group accounts for 13.5 percent of the working age population but 60 percent of the unemployed,” it said.
Modi has faced criticism for not doing enough to create jobs for millions of unemployed young people despite official annual economic growth of about 7 percent for the past five years.
An official survey that the government withheld showed unemployment rose to its highest level in at least 45 years in 2017/18, the Business Standard newspaper reported in February.
The unemployment rate rose to 7.2 percent in February 2019, its highest since September 2016, and up from 5.9 percent in February 2018, according to data compiled by the private research house, Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
The report suggested the next government should consider an urban employment guarantee scheme to create jobs, build infrastructure and provide services.
India has a rural jobs guarantee program, launched in 2006, which offers work to about 70 million rural people at the minimum wage for 100 days a year.
“India is at a crucial juncture in its economic development where timely public investment and public policy can reap huge rewards,” Basole said.

