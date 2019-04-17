You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai's biggest bank shrugs off slow economy as profits surge
﻿

Dubai's biggest bank shrugs off slow economy as profits surge

Emirates NBD and other banks in the United Arab Emirates benefited from a rise in interest rates in 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Sean Cronin
0

Dubai's biggest bank shrugs off slow economy as profits surge

  • The bank made a net profit of $735.17 million in the three months ended March 31
  • Emirates NBD said a 9 percent increase in costs was due to investments in its digital transformation
Updated 10 sec ago
Sean Cronin
0

DUBAI: Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank, reported a 15 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as overall lending and margins gained.
Both loans and deposits rose as improved margins helped to offset an increase in provisions and operating costs.
The stock closed 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday after gaining more than 18 percent this month.
Monsef Mursi, co-head of research at Cairo-based CI Capital told Arab News that the bank’s bottom line performance had exceeded its estimates by about 4 percent, “underpinned by stronger-than-expected non-interest income growth and lower-than-estimated credit impairment.”
The bank also revealed that Group CFO Surya Subramanian is leaving the lender after almost nine years.
Rising US interest rates have benefited Gulf lenders in countries with currencies pegged to the US dollar as the margins they earn from lending to their customers have improved. Howver a regional economic slowdown and property market distress is showing signs of weighing on the bank sector as bad loan provisions start to tick higher.
A glut of new homes together with lackluster underlying demand is a worry for the banking sector.
Still, Emirates NBD said that it expected economic activity in the UAE to be underpinned this year by higher oil production as well as increased government spending.
First-quarter profit advanced to 2.74 billion dirhams ($747 million) from 2.39 billion dirhams, a year earlier the bank said in a statement.
“The bank’s balance sheet remains strong with an improvement in liquidity and capital ratios and a stable credit quality,” said Emirates NBD CEO Shayne Nelson in a statement.
Emirates NBD could save as much as $700 million in its revised deal to buy Turkey’s Denizbank. The revised deal followed a huge slump in the value of the Turkish lira.
Separately, Commercial bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the smaller lenders in the emirate also shook off economic headwinds, reporting a 22 percent leap in first quarter net profit. CEO Bern van Linder said the increase was underpinned by higher income and lower costs. Like its larger Dubai peer, it also reported a rise in deposits and loans.
 

Topics: banking Emirates NBD UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD reaches new agreement to buy Turkey’s Denizbank for $2.77bn
0
Corporate News
Emirates NBD opens second branch in Riyadh

Palestinian economy in ‘crisis’ over Israel standoff: World Bank

Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
AFP
0

Palestinian economy in ‘crisis’ over Israel standoff: World Bank

  • The World Bank said the unresolved standoff deepened a ‘fiscal crisis’ that could increase the Palestinian Authority’s financial gap
  • The Palestinian Authority has seen a dramatic drop in direct foreign aid
Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: The World Bank warned Wednesday of a deepening economic crisis in the occupied West Bank if the Palestinian Authority and Israel do not resolve a dispute over tax transfers.
Israel collects around $190 million a month in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through its ports, and then transfers the money to the PA.
In February, Israel decided to deduct around $10 million a month from the revenues — the sum the PA paid families of prisoners or prisoners themselves serving time in Israeli jails — prompting the Palestinians to refuse any funds at all.
Israel sees the payments to those who have carried out attacks against Israelis as encouraging further violence.
The PA describes the payments as a form of welfare, while Palestinians venerate prisoners jailed by Israel as heroes for their cause.
In its Wednesday report, the World Bank said the unresolved standoff deepened a “fiscal crisis” that could increase the PA’s financial gap from $400 million in 2018 to one “exceeding $1 billion in 2019.”
“This is expected to choke economic activity, threatening to push the West Bank into negative growth,” the World Bank said.
“A resolution to the stand-off over clearance revenues is essential,” it said, referring to the tax transfers.
The bank also called for a change in Israel’s restrictions on Palestinian imports of so-called “dual-use goods” — products and technologies that can be used both for civilian and military purposes.
Israel bans 56 items from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and an additional 62 to Gaza only.
It has fought three wars with Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2008 and maintains a blockade on the enclave run by Islamist movement Hamas.
As a result of the restrictions, “the Palestinian economy is unable to access key production inputs and modern technology, challenging its ability to expand its production frontier and grow in a sustainable manner,” the report said.
The World Bank estimated that easing restrictions on such goods “could bring additional six-percent growth in the West Bank economy and 11 percent in Gaza by 2025.”
The bank’s report will be presented to the international donor group for Palestinians, known as the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, at its meeting in Brussels on April 30.
It also noted “a continuous decline in real per capita income and a further rise in unemployment and poverty” in the Palestinian territories, with 52 percent of Gaza’s labor force jobless in 2018.
The Palestinian Authority has seen a dramatic drop in direct foreign aid, which has gone from 10 percent of gross domestic product five years ago to 3.5 percent last year.
In 2018, the United States cut hundreds of millions of dollars in Palestinian aid.

Topics: economy Palestine World Bank

Related

0
Business & Economy
Palestinians in financial crisis after Israel, US moves
0
Business & Economy
Palestine banker calls for Mideast quotas for women board members

Latest updates

Palestinian economy in ‘crisis’ over Israel standoff: World Bank
0
Review: Once again, TV cricketing series lacks spin and spirit of book
0
Five million lost jobs in India between 2016 and 2018
0
Iraqi prime minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks
0
Jessica Kahawaty visits refugee camp in Jordan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.