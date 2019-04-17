You are here

India cancels poll in southern area over ‘vote buying’

Tens of millions of Indians joined nationwide queues on April 11 to give their verdict on nationalist prime minister Narendra Modi as the world’s biggest election started amid deadly clashes. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
  • It is the first time a ballot has been canceled in a national election over attempted vote-buying, officials said
  • The decision comes as Indians vote in a mammoth national election being held over several phases
Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
NEW DELHI: Indian election authorities have canceled voting in a southern region of the country after seizing more than 110 million rupees ($1.5 million) they believe was meant to influence the outcome, officials said Wednesday.
It is the first time a ballot has been canceled in a national election over attempted vote-buying, officials said.
The decision comes as Indians vote in a mammoth national election being held over several phases, the next of which begins Thursday.
But voters in the Vellore constituency in coastal Tamil Nadu state will not be going to the polls as scheduled after the Election Commission of India ruled there were fears of a “systematic design to influence voters.”
The ruling came after authorities seized more than 110 million rupees from a candidate in the run-up to the vote.
The commission said late Tuesday that the environment in Vellore was no longer conducive to “free and ethical” elections.
No fresh date has been announced for polling in the constituency.
Nearly 100 constituencies in 13 states go to the polls Thursday in the second round of the seven-phase election that began on April 11.
Almost 900 million voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect 543 members to the lower house of the parliament, with results expected on May 23.
Attempts to secure votes in return for cash, liquor, electronic gadgets and even goats have been reported across Tamil Nadu in the run-up to voting.
More than 1.3 billion rupees ($18.7 million) and one ton of gold worth 3 billion rupees have been seized in the state since the poll dates were announced on March 10.
Elsewhere in the country, polls have been delayed by five days in parts of the northeastern state of Tripura over security fears.
Polls will be held there on April 23 instead of Thursday.
And in the country’s east, Bangladeshi star actor Ferdous Ahmed has been forced to leave India after he was discovered campaigning for a candidate from the opposition Congress party, officials at the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata said.

Foxconn chairman announces bid for Taiwan presidency

Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
Foxconn chairman announces bid for Taiwan presidency

  • He will run under a ticket from the Beijing-friendly opposition Kuomintang party
Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
TAIPEI: The boss of tech giant Foxconn said Wednesday he will be running for president of Taiwan — after securing the backing of a local Sea Goddess.

Gou, who announced this week he was stepping back from frontline operations at the Apple supplier, said he would seek the nomination of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party.

“I am willing to join the party’s primary. If I win, I will represent the KMT in the 2020 elections,” he said at a KMT meeting in Taipei.

Guo also said he would “fully support” the party’s candidate if he failed to secure the nomination.

Earlier Wednesday while visiting a temple of local sea goddess Matsu in New Taipei city, the 69-year-old said the goddess “told me to step forward ... to help the people.”

Gou is expected to face KMT heavyweights including former party chairman Eric Chu and former parliamentary speaker Wang Jin-pyng, who have announced their intentions to run for president.

Chu lost to incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the Beijing-skeptic Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2016 presidential elections.

Tsai, 62, has said she will seek re-election in the January 11 polls. She faces a challenge from pro-independence former premier William Lai in the party’s primary.

The DPP is set to announce its presidential candidate later this month.

Also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn assembles Apple iPhones as well as parts and accessories for other international brands.

Known for his aggressive deal making, Gou has been snapping up investments from Japan to India in a bid to diversify from electronics assembly.

Gou was born in 1950 in Taipei to parents who had fled the Communist victory in China’s civil war. He studied shipping management in college while supporting himself with part-time jobs.

He started his business in 1974 making television parts with an investment of Tw$100,000 ($3,250 at current exchange rates) from his mother, and later began producing computer parts — eventually growing to become the world’s biggest contract electronics maker.

