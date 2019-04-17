You are here

US handbags, ketchup on $20bn EU tariff list over subsidy dispute

The EU has declared itself ready to start formal trade talks with the US amid the subsidies dispute over Boeing and its European rival Airbus. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
US handbags, ketchup on $20bn EU tariff list over subsidy dispute

  • The Trump administration last week proposed targeting a seven-page list of EU products for tariffs
  • Both sides have said they would prefer a settlement that did not lead to the imposition of tariffs
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
BRUSSELS: Handbags, tractors, shovels and fish are part of an 11-page list of US imports worth $20 billion that the EU on Wednesday said it could hit with tariffs in a transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute.
The US and the EU have been battling for almost 15 years at the World Trade Organization over subsidies given to US planemaker Boeing and its European rival Airbus.
After partial victories for both sides, each is asking a WTO arbitrator to determine the level of countermeasures they can impose on the other.
The Trump administration last week proposed targeting a seven-page list of EU products for tariffs, ranging from large aircraft to dairy products and wine, to counteract the harm from EU subsidies for Airbus worth an estimated $11 billion.
Brussels has responded with its own list of some $20 billion worth of US imports, including agricultural produce from dried fruit to ketchup, planes, fish, tobacco, handbags, suitcases, tractors, helicopters and video game consoles.
The published list will now be open to consultation until May 31 and could then be revised.
“The EU remains open for discussions with the US, provided these are without preconditions and aim at a fair outcome,” EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a statement.
In both cases, WTO arbitrators have yet to set an amount, but the US case against Airbus is more advanced, with a ruling possible in June or July. The EU case against Boeing could come early in 2020.
Both sides have said they would prefer a settlement that did not lead to the imposition of tariffs.
The EU has meanwhile declared itself ready to start formal trade talks with the US.
The Commission is set to start two sets of negotiations — one to cut tariffs on industrial goods, the other to make it easier for companies to show products meet EU or US standards.
However, it has insisted that agriculture not be included, putting the 28-country bloc at odds with Washington, which wants farm products to be part of the talks.

Topics: trade tariff economy US EU European Union Airbus Boeing

Indian refiners turn to OPEC to make up Iran oil gap

Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
Indian refiners turn to OPEC to make up Iran oil gap

  • The state refiners have not yet placed orders for Iranian oil for May, when the current waiver expires, pending clarity from the US
  • All four Indian state-owned refiners that buy Iranian oil are confident of securing additional barrels from other producers
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Indian refiners are increasing their planned purchases from OPEC nations, Mexico and the US to make up for any loss of Iranian oil if the US enforces sanctions more harshly from next month, sources and company officials said.
All four Indian state-owned refiners that buy Iranian oil are confident of securing additional barrels from other producers, company officials told Reuters.
The state refiners have not yet placed orders for Iranian oil for May, when the current waiver expires, pending clarity from the US.
India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) have tapped Iraq to make up for Iranian oil, while Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) has signed its first annual contract with US suppliers and raised supplies from Mexico.
“There will be no supply constraints. The supply can come from both OPEC and non-OPEC nations like the US,” said M. K. Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp, which purchased up to 1.5 million tons per year of Iranian crude in 2018/19.
OPEC and other producers including Russia have gradually tightened supply through 2019 to reduce a global glut. OPEC and its partners may not renew the curbs when they expire after June because of the risk of over-tightening the market.
IOC, India’s top refiner and Iran’s biggest Indian client, will cut Iranian oil imports to 6 million tons, or about 120,000 barrels per day, in the 2019/20 period from 9 million in 2018/19, and has raised the optional volumes it can buy from other producers to 2 million tons, a company official said.
“Our optional quantities under term deals are higher than last year. We have optional contracts with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other suppliers ... They will supply more if we want,” the official said, adding his firm would also buy more US oil if required.
IOC also hopes to buy 1.5 million tons of Mexican oil in 2019, compared with 1 million tons last year, the source said.
Officials from state-owned National Iranian Oil did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the Indian refiners’ plans to purchase less Iranian crude.
Refinery officials said that their 2019/20 crude import strategy was not contingent on Iranian oil, and was more flexible than in previous years.
“We don’t have a watertight plan for the year, we have optional quantities so that it is possible to find replacement if any country goes out for any reason,” said an MRPL official.
During previous sanctions against Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq raised supplies to India to grow market share in the country, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer and importer.
Last year, MRPL signed its first annual deal with Iraq to buy 1.5 million tons of Basra oil in 2019.

Topics: OPEC India Iran

