You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s Imran Khan to visit China next week for Belt and Road Forum
﻿

Pakistan’s Imran Khan to visit China next week for Belt and Road Forum

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, second right, meets with China’s President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 2, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
0

Pakistan’s Imran Khan to visit China next week for Belt and Road Forum

  • China has pledged about $60 billion in infrastructure loans for Pakistan, touted as a success story of its Belt and Road initiative
  • But Pakistan’s economy has hit serious turbulence over the past year
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next week to meet its leaders and deliver a keynote speech at the vast Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, the South Asian nation’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as economic anxiety grows at home.
China has pledged about $60 billion in infrastructure loans for Pakistan, touted as a success story of its Belt and Road initiative, which aims to build road and maritime trading routes across the globe.
But Pakistan’s economy has hit serious turbulence over the past year and Islamabad is now finalizing a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stave off a balance of payments crisis, despite more than $10 billion in short-term loans from allies such as China and Saudi Arabia.
Khan will visit China from April 25, and give a keynote speech at the three-day Belt and Road Forum that starts the following day. The high-profile gathering is one of China’s biggest annual state events.
“In addition to participating in the Belt and Road Forum, the Prime Minister would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang,” the ministry said in a statement.
The two countries will sign several pacts to enhance cooperation, and Khan will meet corporate and business leaders, it added.
Khan’s visit to Pakistan’s all-weather friend China comes as his government, in power since August, faces a deepening economic crisis, with a ballooning current account deficit and fast-depleting foreign reserves.
It initially tried to avoid an IMF bailout by securing loans from friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates but has since changed tack and said it had agreed in principle to turn to the IMF.
The long-delayed rescue package would be Pakistan’s 13th IMF bailout program since the late 1980s.

Topics: Pakistan China

Related

0
World
Pakistan, China sign 15 agreements on a range of bilateral issues
0
World
With eye on aid, Pakistan PM meets Chinese counterpart

India’s Jet Airways suspends all operations

Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
0

India’s Jet Airways suspends all operations

  • Jet had asked a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India to urgently provide four billion rupees ($57.5 million) but said that this had not been forthcoming
  • The airline was once India’s second-biggest by market share but is on the brink of collapse with debts of more than $1 billion
Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
0

MUMBAI: India’s debt-stricken Jet Airways grounded all of its operations Wednesday after failing to secure emergency funding from lenders, the carrier said in a statement.
“Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today,” it said, adding that the decision would take “immediate effect.”
Jet had asked a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India to urgently provide four billion rupees ($57.5 million) but said that this had not been forthcoming.
“This has been a very difficult decision but without interim funding, the airline is simply unable to conduct flight operations in a manner that delivers to the very reasonable expectations of its guests, employees, partners and service providers,” it added.
The airline was once India’s second-biggest by market share but is on the brink of collapse with debts of more than $1 billion.
Jet was operating just five planes on Wednesday because it could not pay its bills, down from a fleet of more than 120 at its peak.
The carrier has canceled hundreds of flights in recent weeks, stranding thousands of passengers.
It has repeatedly defaulted on loans and failed to pay staff in recent months.
The consortium took control of Jet in March, pledging to give $218 million in “immediate funding support” as part of a debt resolution plan.
But they have failed to release most of the money and the banks also failed to agree after a meeting of several hours on Monday on how to proceed.
The SBI-led consortium is looking for a buyer for Jet and a deadline passed on Friday for prospective bidders to express an interest in acquiring a 75 percent stake in the carrier.
The SBI is yet to announce a shortlist of prospective bidders but Indian media said four were in the running including Etihad Airways, which already owns a 24 percent stake.
“Jet Airways will now await the bid finalization process by SBI and the consortium of Indian Lenders,” the airline said, adding that it hoped to resume services “as soon as possible.”
Bad investments, competition from several low-cost carriers, high oil prices and a weak rupee have led to Jet’s current financial predicament, analysts say.
A collapse of Jet, and the loss of more than 20,000 jobs, would deal a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-business reputation as he seeks a second term in ongoing national elections.

Topics: Jet Airways India

Related

0
Business & Economy
India’s Jet Airways holds crisis meeting after lenders reject fund injection
0
Business & Economy
India’s Jet Airways grounds three quarters of fleet as it awaits bailout funds

Latest updates

Facing arrest, Peru ex-president Alan Garcia dies after shooting himself
0
India’s Jet Airways suspends all operations
0
Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah included in Time’s 2019 influential people list
0
Saudi Arabia, UAE send 95 tons of relief aid to flood-hit Iranians
0
France to try Syrian President Assad’s uncle on graft charges
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.