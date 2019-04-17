Samsung Galaxy A80: Built for the ‘era of live’

Samsung Electronics has revealed the new Galaxy A80 — a smartphone created for the way people are engaging in the “era of live.” People are increasingly using their smartphones to share live interactions, capturing spontaneous photos, streaming live video and connecting over shared experiences that are happening right now. We are moving from the “era of the selfie” to the “era of live.”

The Galaxy A80 offers a full-screen display, Samsung’s first rotating camera and an intelligent battery.

“Consumers are at the center of everything we do and they search for devices personalized to their specific lifestyle. Armed with our expertise, global capabilities and rich consumer insights, Samsung is uniquely positioned to provide innovations for everyone,” said DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT and mobile communications division at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy A Series provides a range of models so everyone can choose a device that fits their unique needs and enables them to pursue their passions. The Galaxy A80 offers premium features for digital natives who want to fully engage in the ‘era of live.’”

Created with Samsung’s first rotating camera, the Galaxy A80 lets people capture the world around them. When users select the selfie mode in the camera app, the three cameras automatically pop-up from the back of the phone and rotate.

With the 48-megapixel main camera, users can now shoot vivid images day and night.