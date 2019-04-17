You are here

  • Home
  • Elm-Microsoft Arabia partnership in line with Vision 2030
﻿

Elm-Microsoft Arabia partnership in line with Vision 2030

The agreement was signed by Elm CEO Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Jadhai and President of Microsoft Arabia Thamer bin Mohammed Alharbi at Elm’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
0

Elm-Microsoft Arabia partnership in line with Vision 2030

Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi digital solutions company Elm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Elm CEO Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Jadhai and President of Microsoft Arabia Thamer bin Mohammed Alharbi at Elm’s headquarters in Riyadh.

“The agreement aims to encourage technical capabilities in order to meet the needs of strategic customers, which will promote developing areas of digital transformation, data science, technical analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence, business intelligence and big data,” a company statement said. 

Within the framework of this agreement, Microsoft will provide the latest digital solutions that help organizations reduce waiting periods, provide 24 hours of service and reduce operating costs. Microsoft Arabia will also assist in improving the company’s business in data-centered projects, transforming the data into digital models and products.

Majid bin Saad Alarifi, spokesperson and vice president of marketing at Elm, underlined the importance of this strategic partnership, which he said will contribute to developing the employees’ skills, acquaint them with the latest technological trends and help them achieve self-sufficiency, while establishing a long-term business relationship between the two sides.

“This agreement comes in line with Elm’s ambition to expand internationally by focusing on the latest technologies that meet the needs of our current and future customers. Also, such agreements open up a wide range of opportunities for both partners,” Alarifi added.

The agreement is “a realization of Elm’s strategy of building partnerships with leading digital companies to ensure the delivery of the best service to the customer and provide integrated digital systems that facilitate digital transformation, a goal that is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Alharbi, Microsoft Arabia president, said: “Microsoft is looking forward to developing strategies through which it can provide the necessary support to the Kingdom’s entities.

“Through our partnership with Elm, which is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we will work to achieve Elm’s goals of empowering the youth and society with knowledge,” he said.

Elm is owned by the Public Investment Fund and part of its longstanding interest is supporting and localizing technological initiatives.

Top CEO Conference & Awards wraps up in Bahrain

Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
0

Top CEO Conference & Awards wraps up in Bahrain

Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
0

The Top CEO Conference & Awards 2019, organized by TRENDS magazine — Mediaquest and international business school INSEAD, has concluded at the Al-Areen Palace and Spa in Bahrain. The event, held on Thursday, included seven key panel discussions under the theme “Growth in a Volatile Future” as well as the Top CEO Awards 2019 ceremony, which recognized the region’s most successful and trendsetting CEOs from more than 700 companies listed on GCC stock exchanges.

Top business leaders and more than 30 speakers from across the GCC shed light on the Middle East’s dynamic but volatile region and the burning issues facing the corporate world today. This year’s theme focused on a score of relevant issues, such as oil price fluctuations, tech disruptions, armed and political schisms that pose new risks, and opportunities. Speakers such as renowned economist Professor Nouriel Roubini provided growth solutions and road maps for businesses in the GCC region.

Alexandre Hawari, CEO of Mediaquest, said: “In its fifth edition, the Top CEO Conference & Awards fully encapsulated the theme of ‘Growth in a Volatile Future’ by acknowledging and exploring the growth transformation that the region is undergoing through digitalization and the fourth industrial revolution amid geopolitical tensions, looming trade wars and a rapidly evolving business environment. Building on the huge success of the previous years, the Top CEO Awards 2019 recognized CEOs and companies who have raised the bar by navigating challenges, implementing new strategies, and have demonstrated unquestionable growth, profitability and excellence in corporate governance.”

The conference kicked off with an opening keynote from Jassim Al-Seddiqi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Financial Group and chairman of GFH Financial Group, who delved into the potential of transforming the region into a fintech hub and the importance of jumping on the digital bandwagon. 

The prime panel discussion on the “Future of Growth Amid Volatility” brought together five CEOs who explored methods to create future-proof strategies that can not only tackle challenges but also boost growth in a tough geopolitical and economic climate. 

Hisham Al-Rayes, CEO and board member of the GFH Financial Group, said: “Investing in the future in areas such as fintech, education and technology, the foundations for strong, enduring knowledge-based economies, is a priority for the group and the governments of the region in which we invest.”

“The Blockchain Opportunity” and “The Human Factor and Tech Innovation” panels brought together industry experts from Facebook, the Bahrain FinTech Bay and King Abdul Aziz University. 

“The Future of Women’s Business Leadership” panel discussed positive strides taken by GCC governments and businesses in leveling the playing field for women professionals.

Latest updates

In Pakistan, Makkah Grand Mosque imam stresses media’s importance in spreading ‘moderate Islam’
0
Trump veto on Yemen hailed as ‘timely and strategic’
0
It’s austerity or catastrophe, Saad Hariri tells Lebanon
0
Baghdad bans online battle games, citing ‘negative’ influence
0
Kenyan ambassador thanks KSRelief for help
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.