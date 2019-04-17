Elm-Microsoft Arabia partnership in line with Vision 2030

Saudi digital solutions company Elm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Elm CEO Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Jadhai and President of Microsoft Arabia Thamer bin Mohammed Alharbi at Elm’s headquarters in Riyadh.

“The agreement aims to encourage technical capabilities in order to meet the needs of strategic customers, which will promote developing areas of digital transformation, data science, technical analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence, business intelligence and big data,” a company statement said.

Within the framework of this agreement, Microsoft will provide the latest digital solutions that help organizations reduce waiting periods, provide 24 hours of service and reduce operating costs. Microsoft Arabia will also assist in improving the company’s business in data-centered projects, transforming the data into digital models and products.

Majid bin Saad Alarifi, spokesperson and vice president of marketing at Elm, underlined the importance of this strategic partnership, which he said will contribute to developing the employees’ skills, acquaint them with the latest technological trends and help them achieve self-sufficiency, while establishing a long-term business relationship between the two sides.

“This agreement comes in line with Elm’s ambition to expand internationally by focusing on the latest technologies that meet the needs of our current and future customers. Also, such agreements open up a wide range of opportunities for both partners,” Alarifi added.

The agreement is “a realization of Elm’s strategy of building partnerships with leading digital companies to ensure the delivery of the best service to the customer and provide integrated digital systems that facilitate digital transformation, a goal that is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Alharbi, Microsoft Arabia president, said: “Microsoft is looking forward to developing strategies through which it can provide the necessary support to the Kingdom’s entities.

“Through our partnership with Elm, which is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we will work to achieve Elm’s goals of empowering the youth and society with knowledge,” he said.

Elm is owned by the Public Investment Fund and part of its longstanding interest is supporting and localizing technological initiatives.